Fish and chip shop at pub closes after positive coronavirus case

Published: 4:39 PM December 21, 2020

A fish and chip shop based at a pub is temporarily closing after a positive case of Covid-19.

The chip shop at the Railway Tavern in Dereham is to shut for 10 days as a "precautionary measure" after a family member of one of the staff tested positive to the virus.

Paul Sandford, owner, said it felt like "kicking someone when he'd down" after announcing last week the pub itself had to close because of concerns over the pandemic.

Mr Sandford said: "One of my employee's husband tested positive for coronavirus. That puts everyone into isolation for 10 days so obviously we can't open. It feels like it couldn't get much worse, but everyone's health comes first."

Mr Sandford said he wanted to emphasise that the case had not come from the chip shop or the pub.

He added: "We hope you understand our decision and we apologies for any inconvenience caused.




















