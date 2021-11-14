News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
More time to celebrate town's best shops and businesses

Sarah Hussain

Published: 11:30 AM November 14, 2021
Winners and runners-up in the Thetford Business Awards finally picked up their awards at the Thomas Paine Hotel in July

Winners and runners-up in the Thetford Business Awards finally picked up their awards at the Thomas Paine Hotel in July after last year's awards ceremony was cancelled. - Credit: Thetford Photography

The deadline for nominations for the Thetford Business Awards 2022 has been extended.

The annual celebration, which recognises people and businesses that deserve recognition in the community, was launched earlier this year.

The deadline for entries for the 2022 event has been extended and nominations can now be made until the end of November.

Co-founder Gez Chetal said he and other founders will visit firms that have been nominated in January and February to see them in action before the annual dinner, which will be held on March 25 at Hockwold Hall.

A Thetford Business Awards Facebook post said: "Be part of something special in our town.

"Know a local business, shop or even a particular staff member that deserves recognition?

"Nominate them now."

Last year's awards ceremony was cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic, but a virtual ceremony took place earlier this summer.

To nominate, fill out the form below by selecting a business and relevant category.

