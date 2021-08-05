Time to get your nominations in for Thetford Business Awards 2022
- Credit: Thetford Photography
It's time to get your nominations in as the next instalment of Thetford Business Awards is launched.
The annual celebration, which salutes the very best of Thetford's business community, is back for another year.
Last year's awards ceremony was cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic, but a virtual ceremony finally took place earlier this summer.
And last month, following the easing of Covid restrictions, winners gathered as the Thomas Paine Hotel to pick up their gongs at a glittering ceremony.
And now it is time for the public to submit their nominations for the 2022 event, which is to be held at Hockwold Hall next March.
The nomination process is now open until October 31, after which the awards team will examine the entries and pay each firm a visit to see them in action.
To nominate, simply fill out the form below by selecting a business and relevant category.
