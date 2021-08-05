Time to get your nominations in for Thetford Business Awards 2022

Published: 11:57 AM August 5, 2021

Ashley Dance Company was runner-up in the 'new business under one year' category at the last Thetford Business Awards - Credit: Thetford Photography

It's time to get your nominations in as the next instalment of Thetford Business Awards is launched.

The annual celebration, which salutes the very best of Thetford's business community, is back for another year.

Winners and runners-up in the Thetford Business Awards finally picked up their awards at the Thomas Paine Hotel in July - Credit: Thetford Photography

Last year's awards ceremony was cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic, but a virtual ceremony finally took place earlier this summer.

And last month, following the easing of Covid restrictions, winners gathered as the Thomas Paine Hotel to pick up their gongs at a glittering ceremony.

Tiger Fitness won the leisure category at the last Thetford Business Awards - Credit: Thetford Photography

And now it is time for the public to submit their nominations for the 2022 event, which is to be held at Hockwold Hall next March.

The nomination process is now open until October 31, after which the awards team will examine the entries and pay each firm a visit to see them in action.

To nominate, simply fill out the form below by selecting a business and relevant category.

