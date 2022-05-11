Boost for King's Lynn high street as men's designer clothing store to open

The former Burton and Dorothy Perkins store will soon be given a new lease of life as Lincolnshire-based Coneys will be opening up a new store offering men's designer clothes - Credit: Chris Bishop

An empty store in King’s Lynn high street will be given new lease of life later this month.

The former site of Burton and Dorothy Perkins, which closed in February 2021, will soon reopen as a men’s designer clothing shop.

The shop will be the sixth run by Lincolnshire-based Coneys, which will bring designer brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors and Gabani suits to shoppers in the town.

Operations director Nick Snookes said: “King’s Lynn is a great town and it has fantastic potential so we are hoping it will be a successful store.

“The store will offer men’s formal and casual wear specializing in all ages and we are excited to offer new employment opportunities for locals.”

The store hopes to be open in the next couple of weeks.

The company behind Burton and Dorothy Perkins announced in February 2021 it would be closing its stores after it was sold to online retailer BooHoo, causing 2,450 jobs to be lost nationwide.