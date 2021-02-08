Dorothy Perkins, Wallis and Burton shops across Norfolk to close

Published: 10:39 AM February 8, 2021 Updated: 12:05 PM February 8, 2021

Wallis, Burton and Dorothy Perkins stores across Norfolk are set to close as online clothing retailer Boohoo has confirmed it has bought the brands - but not their bricks-and-mortar stores.

The clothes website has tied up a £25.2 million deal to buy the three brands which entered administration in December along with the rest of Sir Philip Green’s Arcadia.

The business said that it would buy all the e-commerce and digital assets of the brands, as well as their inventory.

The deal does not include the brands’ retail stores, concessions or franchises, which have been confirmed to close.

The news will see 2,450 jobs lost.

The brands have droves of stores across Norfolk - including stand alone shops and concessions - including multiple outlets in Norwich city centre and its surrounding retail parks, as well as in Great Yarmouth, King's Lynn and Lowestoft.

The deal comes after Asos bought other Arcadia brands, including Topshop and Topman, out of administration a week ago.

Boohoo chief executive John Lyttle said: “We are delighted to announce the acquisition of the assets associated with the online businesses of the three established brands Burton, Dorothy Perkins and Wallis.

“Acquiring these well-known brands in British fashion out of administration ensures their heritage is sustained, while our investment aims to transform them into brands that are fit for the current market environment.

“We have a successful track record of integrating British heritage fashion brands onto our proven multi-brand platform, and we are looking forward to bringing these brands on board.”

Approximately 260 jobs will be moving with the brands to Boohoo, mainly head office functions such as brand design, buying and merchandising, and the digital part of the business. Some other staff will also go through a transition period for a few months.