9 of the best cocktail bars in Norwich

Published: 5:54 PM July 4, 2021 Updated: 6:10 PM July 4, 2021

From bitter to sweet, if you're looking for something to tickle your fancy, here are some of the best cocktail bars in Norwich.

1. Gonzo's Tea Room

Located on London Street, Gonzo's offers a selection of cocktails that can be served on its rooftop gardens - offering a unique place to drink throughout the day. It has been named as one of the best cocktail bars in the UK by The Times.

2. Chambers Cocktail Company

The cocktail bar on Wensum Street has previously been recognised for its "new and interesting" drinks.

It provides a destination city bar that offers drinks with homemade ingredients, describing its cocktails with a focus on "depth of flavour".

Their 4.5 star rating on Tripadvisor, with cocktails priced at around £8 makes it one of Norwich's favourites.

3. Mr Postles' Apothecary

The 1820s inspired Upper King Street apothecary bar provides "theatrical" cocktails, beers and wines, with Mr Postles' mixologists described as making the venue the perfect choice for socialising and experimenting with "wild and wonderful" tonics and elixirs.

4. Revolucion de Cuba

The Tombland bar boasts that its cocktail menu caters for every fiesta from classic, contemporary to "plain crazy" bringing a taste of Cuba to the centre of Norwich.

There is a reason Revolucion de Cuba has been around for a long time.

5.CopaCubana

Offering a taste of Brazil and Cuba at the heart of Norwich, the bar, also on Upper King Street, is rated highly on Tripadvisor, with one review claiming it to have the best cocktails in Norwich.

This cafe, bar and tapas restaurant specialises in Latin charm.

6. Bond No.28 Tombland

Claimed to be one of Norwich's most luxurious cocktail and tapas bar with a private garden, which supports local brands offers a variety of cocktails with one drink dedicated to NCFC named 'The Canary'. With cocktails priced at around £10, there seems to be a drink combination for everyone...

It boasts the best, most premium spirits to use for the highest quality cocktails and drinks.

The venue is also host to Whisky and Rum.

7. Cecilia's

This Instagram friendly cocktail bar is a pink palace.

With a menu consisting of cherry bomb lemonade, strawberry daiquiris and raspberry mojitos, this place is like a Wendy house for adults.

One review on Google praises the decent priced drink as well as the gorgeous staff.

Located inside Barr 11 on Upper King Street.

8. Arboretum

On the outside, Arboretum is easy to miss. On the inside, it is very hard to ignore.

Styled as a turn-of-the-20th-century doctor's surgery, this place has lots of spirit, boasting a delectable menu of classic cocktails and new curiosities. Try the whisky sour.

Located on St Benedicts Street is a cocktail bar in an antiques/curiosity shop.

9. Frank's Bar

Nice and easy, Frank's Bar offers a warm and relaxed atmosphere.

This nice little spot serves tapas and light bites as well as serving drinks.

Reviewers on Tripadvisor comment on the "bohemian" feel of the place as well as the great cocktails.

Located on Bedford Street