Bakeaholics teen owner buys herself a whopping new kitchen

Author Picture Icon

Caroline Culot

Published: 10:53 AM July 19, 2021   
Morgan Lewis, 19, ready to open her new shop Bakeaholics in Attleborough.

Morgan Lewis, 19, owner of Bakeaholics in Attleborough.

Demand is rising as much as the cakes - meaning one of Norfolk's youngest bosses is investing in an industrial-sized kitchen.

Morgan Lewis, Bakeaholics, Norfolk

Morgan Lewis in her new kitchen - a huge 2,000sqft warehouse. - Credit: Bakeaholics

Morgan Lewis, 19, who opened Bakeaholics in Attleborough to huge interest in April, has just rented a 2,000sqft warehouse to convert into a big new kitchen.

Ms Lewis had been baking in a converted garage at home, selling the cakes in her 'Instagrammable' shop in Queen's Road.

Morgan Lewis, 19, ready to open her new shop Bakeaholics in Attleborough. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Morgan Lewis, 19, ready to open her new shop Bakeaholics in Attleborough.

But due to high demand, Ms Lewis has already outgrown her current kitchen and is  converting the warehouse, with the aim of moving the baking there by mid August.

"I never thought in a million years I would outgrow my kitchen at home. I remember when my Dad converted it for me, I looked at it and thought: 'it's such a big space to fill.'



"Now I look at the warehouse on an industrial estate, and think 'that's a very big space to fill'."

A blondie stack by Bakeaholics.

A blondie stack by Bakeaholics.

Investing in the new warehouse is all part of Ms Lewis' plan to expand on her range of products, hoping to bake more tarts and possibly pastries.


