New cake shop closed after selling out in frantic 48 hours

Author Picture Icon

Clarissa Place

Published: 7:14 AM April 3, 2021   
Morgan Lewis, 19, ready to open her new shop Bakeaholics in Attleborough. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Morgan Lewis, 19, ready to open her new shop Bakeaholics in Attleborough. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The owner of a new cake shop has been forced to close for the day after selling out of tasty treats in the first two days since opening.

Morgan Lewis's bakes have become the talk of the town since she officially opened Bakeaholics in Queen Square, Attleborough on Thursday, with people queuing for up to three hours to have a taste. 

Following a bumper first two days, the self-taught baker has had to tell customers that she cannot open on Saturday as planned because she has been wiped out of stock. 

On Friday, queues started forming 90 minutes before opening time.

From the start, the baker was running back to her kitchen at home to whip up more batches of cakes, brownies and cookies, but by the end of the day everything was sold.

Miss Lewis said: "I baked 300 cupcakes and they were gone in the first two hours. I was baking cookies, anything that was quick, we were running back and we sold out.

"I baked 10 trays of brownies. I'm down to one kilo of plain flour and we are low on eggs. I said: 'Mum, we cannot make any more'.'"

With 300 Creme Eggs left to use, she promises there will be a full Easter themed counter when the shop reopens next Friday and Saturday.

Miss Lewis said: "It's a horrible feeling. There is nothing I wanted to do more than open on Saturday, it's the day before Easter.

"We have so many Creme Eggs left and so many cake shells. We're going to make Easter run on for another week.

"I have been running back and forth, everything I was baking for tomorrow I was rushing back here to feed the queue and I don't want to bake not enough stock for people to come and be disappointed."

The business owner always dreamed of opening her "pink palace" and first shop in her hometown and saw the business take off during the first lockdown.

Some of the cakes in Morgan Lewis' new shop Bakeaholics in Attleborough. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Some of the cakes in Morgan Lewis' new shop Bakeaholics in Attleborough. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Speaking on Thursday, Miss Lewis said: "“My goal is to have a few shops. I would love to be in Norwich in three or four years. But I wanted to start at home. These people here, this is my home town. I would love to keep this shop forever.” 


