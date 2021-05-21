Aylsham Show launches new competitions to find farming 'heroes'

Published: 6:55 AM May 21, 2021

Aylsham Show president Poul Hovesen has launched two new competitions for Norfolk farmers - Credit: Matthew Usher

Organisers of the Aylsham Show have launched two new competitions to celebrate the farming "heroes" working to feed the nation during the lockdown.

While the summer show itself has been cancelled for the second year running because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the new awards aim to celebrate the dedication of people in the agricultural community who have "gone the extra mile" during the past 12 months.

The first is the Young Agriculturalist Award, open to people under the age of 30 working in farming – or one of its allied industries – who have made a valuable contribution.

Show president Poul Hovesen said: “Applicants won’t necessarily be a farmer. It can be someone working in a related industry who has shown a commitment to the industry and its future. Someone who is enthusiastic and inspired.

"We’re looking for agriculture’s young ambassadors.”

The other prize is the Innovative Farming Award, which aims to recognise the innovators and entrepreneurs at the cutting edge of modern agriculture.

“Farming has had some hard times,” said Mr Hovesen. “There was Covid, there have been challenging weather conditions – we have had everything thrown at us.

"Farming has got to stand on its own two feet. We need innovators, entrepreneurs, and developers in agriculture.

"Agriculture needs to prove its resilience, to be protective of the environment as well as being competitive in the world market."

Again, nominations can come from outside the traditional farming world, recognising the effort put in by all aspects of the agricultural industry.

Show organisers thanked award sponsors Frontier Agriculture, Payne Crop Nutrition and rural agency Brown & Co for their support.

The show's existing Food Hero awards, celebrating the best in local food and drink producers and providers, will also be launched next month.