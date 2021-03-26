Aylsham Show cancelled for second year running
- Credit: Nick Butcher
Aylsham Show has been cancelled for the second year running due to Covid concerns.
It will be only the third time the popular agricultural show, which was due to be held on August 30, has been cancelled since the end of World War Two, with the first due to foot and mouth disease in 2001 and the second down to Coronavirus restrictions.
Despite the fact that most restrictions set to be lifted on June 21, organisers have decided to cancel the event, due to the pandemic and concerns over its financial implications.
Normally the show, held on the National Trust's Blickling Estate, sees over 15,000 visitors flock to events such as equestrian displays, driving classes and a heavy horse display.
Show administrator David Hitcham said: “The 2020 show was certainly missed by all involved.
You may also want to watch:
"It is always very well supported by the local community and gives many businesses and charitable organisations the opportunity to display, promote and sell their goods and services, and also benefit from grants. It will now be further missed in 2021.”
Some of the show's events will still go ahead on a virtual basis, including the Food and Drink Heroes competition and the Norfolk Farms Business and Livestock competitions.
Most Read
- 1 'Historic day' for £37.4m bypass as revised bid revealed
- 2 Q&A: What can I do when lockdown eases on Monday?
- 3 'Like the Bermuda Triangle': City downsizers slam outdoor space
- 4 Two Norfolk spots make the Sunday Times' 'best places to live' list
- 5 White tailed sea eagle spotted on the north Norfolk coast
- 6 Electrician spent £16,500 paid in error after thinking it was furlough pay
- 7 Boy, 12, punched by man as he walked home from school
- 8 Man dies after car leaves the road, inquest hears
- 9 'Valuable' free car park bought by council to prevent it being sold off
- 10 7 picnic spots across Norfolk for your group of six
Organisers are hoping to hold a smaller social event for its members who a show spokesperson said had been "so supportive over the last two years".
The next show, which will be the 74th edition, is set to take place on August 29, 2022 and organisers say they are looking forward to putting on a "fresh" event which they said will have new features including a circus, funfair attractions and a new countryside ring.
A show spokesperson said: "We want to give the public a really good family day out and show our support to the many and valuable key workers in our county."
Paul Hovesen and Roger Long will remain as the show's president and vice president.