Aylsham Show cancelled for second year running

Published: 5:01 PM March 26, 2021

A record number of beef cattle will be at the 2019 Aylsham Show, said organisers. Picture: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher

Aylsham Show has been cancelled for the second year running due to Covid concerns.

It will be only the third time the popular agricultural show, which was due to be held on August 30, has been cancelled since the end of World War Two, with the first due to foot and mouth disease in 2001 and the second down to Coronavirus restrictions.

Despite the fact that most restrictions set to be lifted on June 21, organisers have decided to cancel the event, due to the pandemic and concerns over its financial implications.

Aylsham Show 2018.Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

Normally the show, held on the National Trust's Blickling Estate, sees over 15,000 visitors flock to events such as equestrian displays, driving classes and a heavy horse display.

Show administrator David Hitcham said: “The 2020 show was certainly missed by all involved.

"It is always very well supported by the local community and gives many businesses and charitable organisations the opportunity to display, promote and sell their goods and services, and also benefit from grants. It will now be further missed in 2021.”

Aylsham Show 2018.Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

Some of the show's events will still go ahead on a virtual basis, including the Food and Drink Heroes competition and the Norfolk Farms Business and Livestock competitions.

Organisers are hoping to hold a smaller social event for its members who a show spokesperson said had been "so supportive over the last two years".

The next show, which will be the 74th edition, is set to take place on August 29, 2022 and organisers say they are looking forward to putting on a "fresh" event which they said will have new features including a circus, funfair attractions and a new countryside ring.

A show spokesperson said: "We want to give the public a really good family day out and show our support to the many and valuable key workers in our county."

Paul Hovesen and Roger Long will remain as the show's president and vice president.

Aylsham Show 2018.Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant



