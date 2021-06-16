Aldi planning four new stores in Norfolk
Supermarket giant Aldi has announced it is planning to bring four new stores to Norfolk.
The budget retailer is looking at locations to add to the 13 stores it already has in the county.
Its focus is firmly on areas in the north and west of the county, where it has less of a presence than other areas of Norfolk, like in Norwich.
Aldi said it wants to open new stores in Swaffham, King's Lynn, Downham Market and the Cromer and Sheringham area.
It is looking for freehold town-centre or edge-of-centre sites suitable for development, around 1.5 acres in size and able to accommodate around 100 parking spaces to serve a 20,000sq ft store.
Aldi UK national property director Ciaran Aldridge said: "We have been investing in Britain for more than 30 years now, but we know that there are still areas that either do not have an Aldi at all, or that need another store to meet customer demand.
"Shoppers are increasingly looking to get unbeatable prices on their weekly shop without compromising on quality. That’s why, more so than ever, we’re keen to explore all opportunities to open new stores across the country."
