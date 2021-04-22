News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Aldi approved - but who will build pedestrian crossing?

Author Picture Icon

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 2:41 PM April 22, 2021    Updated: 2:49 PM April 22, 2021
An artist's impression of the proposed Aldi on Longwater Business Park, off William Frost Way in Costessey.

A CGI impression of what the new Aldi supermarket on Longwater Business Park, off William Frost Way in Costessey, would look like if approved by South Norfolk Council. - Credit: Aldi

Plans for a new edge-of-Norwich supermarket have been approved, but confusion remains over who will have to build a pedestrian crossing. 

On Thursday, plans for an Aldi supermarket off William Frost Way, Costessey, were heard by the South Norfolk Council development committee. 

Norfolk County Council highways has insisted a signalised crossing needs to be introduced from Next, close to the proposed site to Sainsbury's on Longwater Retail Park, which is backed by the town council and some residents. 

The area on WilliamFrost Way, Costessey, where councillors want a pedestrian crossing put in. Pictur

The area on WilliamFrost Way, Costessey, where councillors want a pedestrian crossing put in. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN - Credit: Archant

A deadlock formed over who should build the crossing after it was originally agreed it would be funded by section 106 money from a nearby 900-home development in Easton.   

Council officer Blanaid Skipper said the crossing will now have to be built by whichever developer comes forward with their project first. 

Robb Scadding, speaking on behalf of Planning Potential, Aldi’s planning consultants, said it was Aldi’s understanding that the crossing would be delivered by the property developers.

South Norfolk Council has retained its Investors in People 'Platinum' Status. Picture: South Norfolk

South Norfolk District Council heard the crossing will have to be built by whoever triggers it first - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

But he said: “Aldi will accept the conditions set out in the report, that this crossing will be in place prior to the store opening and we will keep this under review.”

Mr Scadding added that he was pleased officers were recommending approval and believed the store would add competition for Sainsbury’s, who “for years have monopolised the trade”. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Restaurant boss U-turn after row over trial shift pay
  2. 2 Norfolk to feature in Steven Spielberg's Second World War TV series
  3. 3 Cannabis factory uncovered in former bar in Norwich's clubland
  1. 4 Couple reveal reason for closing 30-year-old firm
  2. 5 Couple turn grain store into 'James Bond' home
  3. 6 Historic seaside pub reveals £60,000 B&B rooms
  4. 7 Man died after lorry crashed into litter picking vans on A11
  5. 8 Council to force landowners to sell so £1.3m roundabout can be built
  6. 9 Car SOS to feature family who lost father and son
  7. 10 Transfer rumour: Canaries interested in Celtic defender

Councillor Terry Laidlaw pointed out that the development at Easton has been approved for over five years and had yet to start.  

Mr Scadding responded that the Easton developers had recently progressed onto phase one of the development, which was approved last month, adding: “In our eyes that does give an indication that they are coming forward with this scheme.  

The site where the new Aldi could be built in Costessey, on the Longwater Business Park.

The site where the new Aldi could be built in Costessey, on the Longwater Business Park. - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

“As we understand it the crossing has to be in place before the first dwelling is occupied.” 

Last month, town councillors urged Aldi to "put its hand in its pocket" to fund the crossing, arguing it could be years before any homes are built.

The application was unanimously approved. 

Norwich News
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Earlham Road in Norwich has seen a number of road traffic incidents in recent years. Picture: Neil D

Man found dead in Norwich hotel

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 22/07/2020 of The Duke of Edinburgh during a ceremony for the transfer of the Colon

Opinion

Rose-tinted reaction to Duke's death was so out of proportion 

Ruth Davies

Logo Icon
Paul, Pauline, Hayley and David Southey standing in front of the pool at Burgh Hall.

Pub reopens its pool for summer season

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
A family have paid tribute to Eglė Vengalienė, whose body was discovered at Brandon Country Park on Friday April 9.

'Loving and devoted' - Family pay tribute to mother-of-five found in park

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus