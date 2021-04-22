Aldi approved - but who will build pedestrian crossing?

Published: 2:41 PM April 22, 2021 Updated: 2:49 PM April 22, 2021

A CGI impression of what the new Aldi supermarket on Longwater Business Park, off William Frost Way in Costessey, would look like if approved by South Norfolk Council. - Credit: Aldi

Plans for a new edge-of-Norwich supermarket have been approved, but confusion remains over who will have to build a pedestrian crossing.

On Thursday, plans for an Aldi supermarket off William Frost Way, Costessey, were heard by the South Norfolk Council development committee.

Norfolk County Council highways has insisted a signalised crossing needs to be introduced from Next, close to the proposed site to Sainsbury's on Longwater Retail Park, which is backed by the town council and some residents.

The area on WilliamFrost Way, Costessey, where councillors want a pedestrian crossing put in. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN - Credit: Archant

A deadlock formed over who should build the crossing after it was originally agreed it would be funded by section 106 money from a nearby 900-home development in Easton.

Council officer Blanaid Skipper said the crossing will now have to be built by whichever developer comes forward with their project first.

Robb Scadding, speaking on behalf of Planning Potential, Aldi’s planning consultants, said it was Aldi’s understanding that the crossing would be delivered by the property developers.

South Norfolk District Council heard the crossing will have to be built by whoever triggers it first - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

But he said: “Aldi will accept the conditions set out in the report, that this crossing will be in place prior to the store opening and we will keep this under review.”

Mr Scadding added that he was pleased officers were recommending approval and believed the store would add competition for Sainsbury’s, who “for years have monopolised the trade”.

Councillor Terry Laidlaw pointed out that the development at Easton has been approved for over five years and had yet to start.

Mr Scadding responded that the Easton developers had recently progressed onto phase one of the development, which was approved last month, adding: “In our eyes that does give an indication that they are coming forward with this scheme.

The site where the new Aldi could be built in Costessey, on the Longwater Business Park. - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

“As we understand it the crossing has to be in place before the first dwelling is occupied.”

Last month, town councillors urged Aldi to "put its hand in its pocket" to fund the crossing, arguing it could be years before any homes are built.

The application was unanimously approved.