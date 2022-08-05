Charity behind GoGoDiscover sculptures poses trail challenge

Local running group, Norwich Moonpigs, ran the GoGoDiscover trail to complete the Dinosaur Strava art trail, raising over £100 for Break - Credit: Brett Cornish

Raising funds for the charity behind the GoGoDiscover trail becomes an increasing focus as the popular summer attraction moves towards its final month.

Break are calling for people to challenge themselves to ‘Take on the Trail’ to help raise funds for the prehistoric herd’s goal to stamp out the mammoth expectations faced by young adults when they leave care.

The trail - featuring 55 T.rex sculptures, 24 Steppe Mammoths and 100 smaller Breakasaurus – are on the streets of Norfolk until September 10 and Break hope to see as many people as possible be sponsored to ‘Take on the Trail’ by running, jogging, walking, cycling or any other fun way.

Money raised will go towards making life better for young adults leaving care as the transition into independent adult life can often be a challenging time.

Staying Close, Staying Connected project development manager Stephen Hulme, explained: “It’s not easy when there’s no family around to offer support and that’s where our Staying Close project helps.”

“We offer transition houses to make that move a little bit easier, and we make sure that there’s always someone trusted there to help navigate through the big life-changes, such as moving into a first house and taking first career steps.

“We also provide emotional and therapeutic support and help to build positive social networks along the way so young people move towards an independent, happy and fulfilled life.”

For a fun way for people to ‘Take on the Trail’ and fundraise, the charity has created a unique Dinosaur Strava Art - a T.rex shaped five-mile route taking in 27 of the sculptures in Norwich which people can sponsor themselves to run, walk, jog or cycle.

Break have created a dinosaur-shaped trail for Strava users taking on the GoGoDiscover challenge - Credit: Break

People can also challenge themselves to find the sculptures in as many different ways they like, such as trying to find sculptures in a limited time, or getting a donation for each one they find.

Break’s fundraising team are always on hand to help and there is a sponsor pack that can be downloaded from the charity’s website with useful hints, tips and resources to make their fundraiser a success.

Community fundraising manager, Sarah Bunn, added: “Over 30,000 people will visit the trail this year so just think of a difference we could all make together.”

SPONSOR’S CHALLENGE

Last week saw 15 teams lace up their trainers and race to see how quickly they could complete a treasure hunt style competition around the GoGoDiscover trail.

Sponsored by Clapham and Collinge, the ‘Sponsors Challenge’ saw local businesses and organisations who have a sculpture on the trail race around the dinosaurs, finding and answering as many questions as they could in two hours.

The event raised £1,200 for Break, which will go towards providing lifelong support to children and young people in care, on the edge of care or leaving care.

Break’s corporate fundraising officer, Eleanor Edge, said: “We wouldn’t be able to put on the GoGoDiscover trails without the support from our wonderful sponsors, so it was brilliant to be able to host a special, fun event for them to get involved with as a way of saying thank you.”

Mayday (Team T.Wrecks) came in first in the challenge, with Chantry Place Challengers second and CIM (CIM-asaurus) finishing third.

There were also prizes for best dressed team which went to Norfolk (Roarfolk) Cottages, and most creative mode of transport won by Toilets+ (Team Sherlock Thrones) who used a paddleboat.

Mayday won the GoGoDiscover 2022 trail's Sponsors Challenge - Credit: Richard Marsham RMG Photography

SUMMER FUN

The 2022 GoGoDiscover trail T.rex and mammoth sculptures will be on display until Saturday, September 10, when they will be removed for the annual auction to raise funds for Break.

The project aims to raise valuable funds for the charity, which makes life better for children and young people who are on the edge of care, in care and leaving care.

You can locate the 79 sculptures by downloading the GoGoDiscover app for £1.79 on your mobile device or picking up a map - for a suggested donation of £1 - from trail map hubs including The Forum, the Royal Arcade, Jarrold, the Pensthorpe gift shop, Duke’s Head Hotel in King’s Lynn, Sea View Café in West Runton and Break retail shops across the county.

- One of the GoGoDiscover trail’s supporting partners is Chantry Place, with the Norwich shopping centre currently hosting six T.rex sculptures as well as 31 of the miniature Breakasaurus T.rex sculptures.

Chantry Place shopping centre in Norwich is a presenting partner of the 2022 GoGoDiscover trail - Credit: Archant

CAN YOU COLLECT THEM ALL?

The GoGoDiscover Norwich and Norfolk 2022 Sticker Book is on sale now, with 78 stickers to collect including 12 special shiny stickers.

The 60-page book is priced at £5 and includes full details and trail maps. The book and stickers, priced at £1 for a pack of five, can be purchased from East of England Co-op stores, Langleys Toys and Games and independent retailers.

They can also be purchased online from norfolkstore.co.uk/go-go-discover, where bundles of a sticker book and 20 packs are available for just £15.

For the duration of the trail, each edition of the EDP, Evening News, Great Yarmouth Mercury, Dereham Times, Fakenham & Wells Times, Beccles & Bungay Journal, Lowestoft Journal and North Norfolk News will include a voucher that you can redeem from retailers for a free pack of stickers - plus each Saturday edition of the EDP and Evening News will include double vouchers.

If you’re on the hunt for swaps, head down to the GoGoDiscover exhibition at The Forum, where stickers are available in exchange for a donation – alongside merchandise and much more.

The GoGoDiscover Norwich and Norfolk 2022 Sticker Book - Credit: Archant



