Deep History Coast mammoths at the heart of GoGoDiscover trail

Mae the Mammoth, sponsored by the EDP, on its plinth in Hoveton - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Alongside the 55 T.rex sculptures on the streets of Norwich this summer is a celebration of Norfolk’s Deep History Coast, with 24 steppe mammoths scattered across the county for the GoGoDiscover trail.

The attentions of the archaeology world fixed on Norfolk in the early 1990s as the skeleton of a steppe mammoth began to be unearthed in the cliffs at West Runton.

At around 85pc complete, it was the most complete steppe mammoth skeleton ever found, of a species that roamed Europe around 500,000 to 800,000 years ago, when Great Britain was connected to the rest of the continent.

An illustration of what the West Runton steppe mammoth would have looked like - Credit: Dr David M.G. Waterhouse

It was a landmark find on the Deep History Coast, a 22-mile stretch of coastline between Weybourne and Cart Gap which has revealed some spectacular archaeological and fossil finds, with Happisburgh being the oldest archaeological site in northern Europe.

Dr David Waterhouse of Norfolk Museums comments: “Norfolk is one of the best places in the world to find evidence of steppe mammoths.

“The north Norfolk coast has uncovered rare finds such as a near complete mammoth skeleton as well as extinct rhinos, bears and bison, fossilised sea creatures and the earliest evidence of humans in Britain.

“It’s loaded with ancient finds and we have the geology of our coastline to thank.”

With East Anglian charity Break again partnering with Wild in Art to create the annual trail, Norfolk sculptor Sally Adams set about creating the prototype mammoth sculpture, with guidance from Mr Waterhouse.

Ms Adams said: “Getting the sculpture right was challenging and took around six months to produce.

“In a way, the shape had to be an almost cartoon-like version of the real thing as well as smooth enough to be painted, but I’m thrilled with the outcome and it’s been an honour to create the original model that so many talented artists have gone on to transform with their unique designs.”

The sculptures can be found at locations including King’s Lynn, Dereham, Wymondham, Hoveton, Sheringham, Cromer, Happisburgh and Hemsby.

That includes Margaret’s Mammoth, on the cliffs at West Runton, named after Margaret Hems, who along with her husband Harold discovered the first bone of the skeleton in 1990.

Margaret's Mammoth at West Runton is part of the GoGoDiscover 2022 trail - Credit: Break

How to find them

The 2022 GoGoDiscover trail sculptures will be on display until Saturday, September 10, when they will be removed for the annual auction to raise funds for Break.

The project aims to raise valuable funds for the charity, which makes life better for children and young people who are on the edge of care, in care and leaving care.

You can locate the 79 sculptures by downloading the GoGoDiscover app for £1.79 on your mobile device or picking up a map – for a suggested donation of £1 - from trail map hubs including The Forum, Holkham, The Royal Arcade, Jarrold, the Pensthorpe gift shop, Duke’s Head Hotel in King’s Lynn, Sea View Café in West Runton and Break retail shops across the county.

- One of the GoGoDiscover trail’s supporting partners is Chantry Place, with the Norwich shopping centre currently hosting six T.rex sculptures as well as 31 of the miniature Breakasaurus T.rex sculptures.

Chantry Place shopping centre in Norwich is a presenting partner of the 2022 GoGoDiscover trail - Credit: Archant

CAN YOU COLLECT THEM ALL?

The GoGoDiscover Norwich and Norfolk 2022 Sticker Book is on sale now, with 78 stickers to collect including 12 special shiny stickers.

The 60-page book is priced at £5 and includes full details and trail maps. The book and stickers, priced at £1 for a pack of five, can be purchased from East of England Co-op stores, Langleys Toys and Games and independent retailers, or online from norfolkstore.co.uk/go-go-discover.

For the duration of the trail, each edition of the EDP, Evening News, Great Yarmouth Mercury, Dereham Times, Fakenham & Wells Times, Beccles & Bungay Journal, Lowestoft Journal and North Norfolk News will include a voucher that you can redeem from retailers for a free pack of stickers - plus each Saturday edition of the EDP and Evening News will include double vouchers.

The GoGoDiscover Norwich and Norfolk 2022 Sticker Book - Credit: Archant



