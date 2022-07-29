New Canaries kit completes GoGoDiscover trail's sculpture

Matt Reeve added the new Norwich City home kit to the Ontheballasaurus sculpture, based at the NCFC Fan Hub as part of the 2022 GoGoDiscover trail - Credit: Brittany Woodman

On the eve of the new football season, Norwich City Football Club’s new kit has been added to the GoGoDiscover 2022 trail.

The Canaries revealed a pinstripe home shirt earlier this month ahead of their return to Championship action, as Dean Smith’s squad set their sights on a promotion push.

City are hosting sculpture 28 on this year’s trail, with Ontheballasaurus based at the NCFC Fan Hub in London Street, originally decorated by artist Matt Reeve and sponsored by the Canaries.

The Ontheballasaurus GoGoDiscover sculpture at the NCFC Fan Hub - Credit: Brittany Woodman

However, Mr Reeve crucially left some vacant space on the sculpture as he waited for this year’s kits to be unveiled during pre-season.

That final piece of the puzzle was added on Wednesday when a live painting was completed at the NCFC Fan Hub, with City fans able to watch as he painted the sculpture.

Mr Reeve, who is based in Norwich, said: "After months of anticipation I can finally add the Canaries' new kit and club crest to Ontheballasaurus's kaleidoscopic coat of many colours!

"The classic pinstripes fit right in amongst the patchwork of home, away and goalkeeper shirt designs from over the years."

The 2022 GoGoDiscover trail T.rex and mammoth sculptures will be on display until Saturday, September 10, when they will be removed for the annual auction to raise funds for Break.

The project aims to raise valuable funds for the charity, which makes life better for children and young people who are on the edge of care, in care and leaving care.

You can locate the 79 sculptures by downloading the GoGoDiscover app for £1.79 on your mobile device or picking up a map - for a suggested donation of £1 - from trail map hubs including The Forum, the Royal Arcade, Jarrold, the Pensthorpe gift shop, Duke’s Head Hotel in King’s Lynn, Sea View Café in West Runton and Break retail shops across the county.

- One of the GoGoDiscover trail’s supporting partners is Chantry Place, with the Norwich shopping centre currently hosting six T.rex sculptures as well as 31 of the miniature Breakasaurus T.rex sculptures.

Chantry Place shopping centre in Norwich is a presenting partner of the 2022 GoGoDiscover trail - Credit: Archant

PRIZES TO BE WON

Book bundles and vouchers are up for grabs for those inspired by this year’s GoGoDiscover trail.

Dipple & Conway Opticians has teamed up with independent bookstore Bookbugs and Dragon Tales to run a story writing competition this summer.

There are three categories - for six and under, 7-10 years old and 11-16 years old – for dinosaur-themed stories of a maximum of 500 words.

Dipple & Conway sponsored three of the miniature T.rex Breakasaurus sculptures last year, which are on display at the Millennium Library and were decorated by school pupils from Recreation Road in Norwich, Heartwood Primary in Swaffham and Diss Junior Academy in Diss.

The competition is running until September 12. Full details can be found at dippleconway.co.uk.

Matthew Conway at the Millennium Library in Norwich with the Breakasaurus sculptures sponsored by Dipple & Conway Opticians - Credit: Dipple & Conway

CAN YOU COLLECT THEM ALL?

The GoGoDiscover Norwich and Norfolk 2022 Sticker Book is on sale now, with 78 stickers to collect including 12 special shiny stickers.

The 60-page book is priced at £5 and includes full details and trail maps. The book and stickers, priced at £1 for a pack of five, can be purchased from East of England Co-op stores, Langleys Toys and Games and independent retailers.

They can also be purchased online from norfolkstore.co.uk/go-go-discover, where bundles of a sticker book and 20 packs are available for just £15.

For the duration of the trail, each edition of the EDP, Evening News, Great Yarmouth Mercury, Dereham Times, Fakenham & Wells Times, Beccles & Bungay Journal, Lowestoft Journal and North Norfolk News will include a voucher that you can redeem from retailers for a free pack of stickers - plus each Saturday edition of the EDP and Evening News will include double vouchers.

The GoGoDiscover Norwich and Norfolk 2022 Sticker Book - Credit: Archant



