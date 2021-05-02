Get set for a wet and windy bank holiday Monday

Published: 9:23 AM May 2, 2021

Norfolk is set to experience high winds and heavy rain on Bank Holiday Monday. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Those heading out and about in Norfolk this bank holiday Monday would be wise to pack their waterproofs as the county prepares to be battered by heavy rain and strong winds.

Going into the three-day weekend forecasters predicted the weather would be "hit and miss" with a mixture of sunny spells and showers before more consistent rain and winds on Monday.

As Sunday goes on the sun will disappear behind clouds and there may be the chance of showers later in the afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to reach highs of 13C or 14C.

People in Norwich city centre battle the high winds and rain Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Bank holiday Monday will get off to a similarly chilly, but bright start before turning cloudier. A bank of rain will then move across the country bringing heavy rain and strong winds to Norfolk by early afternoon.

Forecasters predict there will be a more than a 95pc chance of rain and gusts of 40mph by late afternoon and into the evening. Temperatures are likely to hover around 10C with highs of 11C.

This weekend has taken on an extra significance for many as it is the first bank holiday since hospitality businesses were permitted to reopen in line with the government's roadmap out of lockdown.

But, while Norfolk has experienced one of its driest Aprils on record, temperatures have been unseasonably low meaning hot water bottles, blankets and plenty of layers have become the accessories of choice when dining out.











