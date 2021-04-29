News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

‘Hit and miss’ weather forecast for bank holiday weekend

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 1:28 PM April 29, 2021   
Chilly weather and showers are forecast for May bank holiday weekend.

Chilly weather and showers are forecast for May bank holiday weekend. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The first bank holiday since pubs and restaurants reopened outdoors looks will be a chilly weekend with some heavy showers.

Drinkers and diners might be wise to wrap up warm and pack an umbrella with forecasters predicting “hit and miss” weather.

After one of the driest Aprils on record, May is set to start damp with showers forecast before heavier rain and strong winds arrive on Bank Holiday Monday.

The Met Office outlook for Norfolk from Friday to Monday forecasts the long weekend will bring chilly temperatures with sunny spells and scattered showers on Saturday and Sunday before rain and strong winds on Monday.

The first bank holiday since pubs and restaurants reopened outdoors looks will be a chilly weekend.

The first bank holiday since pubs and restaurants reopened outdoors looks will be a chilly weekend. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Fred Best, of Norwich-based forecasters Weatherquest, said: “Both Saturday and Sunday will see a bright start but it will turn cloudier over the day, then we will see showers develop in the afternoon, but they are going to be quite hit and miss.

You may also want to watch:

"Some places might see sharp showers, others places will stay mainly dry or may see just the occasional shower.  

Drinkers and diners might be wise to pack an umbrella with forecasters predicting “hit and miss” weather.

Drinkers and diners might be wise to pack an umbrella with forecasters predicting “hit and miss” weather. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Temperatures will be below average for the time of year with inland highs of 11-13C and a touch of frost still in the morning in places.

Most Read

  1. 1 The Only Way is Essex cast spotted filming in Norfolk
  2. 2 'Sadistic' couple jailed for campaign of abuse against children
  3. 3 'He tried to blame it on me' - second mutilated patient speaks out
  1. 4 Travellers still at train station car park after two months
  2. 5 'It was Tom's idea': Murdered man's friend tells of deadly decision
  3. 6 Norwich teacher with 'perverted lust' abused boys for years
  4. 7 Rescue team waits for tide to ebb as woman cut off on beach
  5. 8 Food court and park and ride to cope with coastal visitor surge
  6. 9 Fire crews tackle blaze in several vehicles at Norfolk village garage
  7. 10 'It's the people' - The secret to the most sought after village in Norfolk

“Things will turn a bit more unsettled on Bank Holiday Monday. It will be mainly dry for most of the morning and early part of the afternoon but it will then turn pretty windy into the evening with some fairly heavy rain into Tuesday.”

The weekend takes on added significance as the first bank holiday since hospitality businesses were reopened as the roadmaps out of lockdown continue to gather momentum.

While Norfolk has experienced one of its driest Aprils on record, temperatures have been unseasonably low meaning it has been a chilly return for customers at businesses that will be hoping for a post-lockdown bank holiday boom in trade.  

A few people out exercising at Southwold beach

Southwold beach which will see some bank holiday weekend sunshine but chilly temperatures and showers. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Mr Best said East Anglia was on track for the second driest and second coldest April on record. 

It is already the frostiest in at least 60 years. There have been 18 days of air frost in the past month, making it the frostiest April since records began in 1960, provisional Met Office data shows. 

Norwich News
North Norfolk News
East Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Anna Tindale Gorleston

Missing woman's body found in car on coast

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Joseph Watson who is one of the new tenants to move into a home in Clarion Housing's Swannington development. 

'I feel very fortunate' - Tenants move into new £1.6m housing development

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
A police car parked outside a house while an officer stands on duty.

Video

Man arrested for attempted murder after woman found with stab wounds

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Paul Tooth, 64, with his wife Sue, 62

Special Report

RAF veteran 'mutilated' by surgeon who made three mistakes in five days

Joel Adams

person
Comments powered by Disqus