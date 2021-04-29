‘Hit and miss’ weather forecast for bank holiday weekend

Published: 1:28 PM April 29, 2021

Chilly weather and showers are forecast for May bank holiday weekend. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The first bank holiday since pubs and restaurants reopened outdoors looks will be a chilly weekend with some heavy showers.

Drinkers and diners might be wise to wrap up warm and pack an umbrella with forecasters predicting “hit and miss” weather.

After one of the driest Aprils on record, May is set to start damp with showers forecast before heavier rain and strong winds arrive on Bank Holiday Monday.

The Met Office outlook for Norfolk from Friday to Monday forecasts the long weekend will bring chilly temperatures with sunny spells and scattered showers on Saturday and Sunday before rain and strong winds on Monday.

The first bank holiday since pubs and restaurants reopened outdoors looks will be a chilly weekend. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Fred Best, of Norwich-based forecasters Weatherquest, said: “Both Saturday and Sunday will see a bright start but it will turn cloudier over the day, then we will see showers develop in the afternoon, but they are going to be quite hit and miss.

You may also want to watch:

"Some places might see sharp showers, others places will stay mainly dry or may see just the occasional shower.

Drinkers and diners might be wise to pack an umbrella with forecasters predicting “hit and miss” weather. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Temperatures will be below average for the time of year with inland highs of 11-13C and a touch of frost still in the morning in places.

“Things will turn a bit more unsettled on Bank Holiday Monday. It will be mainly dry for most of the morning and early part of the afternoon but it will then turn pretty windy into the evening with some fairly heavy rain into Tuesday.”

In this week's #WQFarmingForecast, Meteorologist Fred Best discusses the exceptionally dry, cold and frosty April, with further frosts on the way! Will we see more rainfall over the coming weeks? Tune in to find out!https://t.co/BJ9tZDrSWn — Weatherquest (@weatherquest_uk) April 27, 2021

The weekend takes on added significance as the first bank holiday since hospitality businesses were reopened as the roadmaps out of lockdown continue to gather momentum.

While Norfolk has experienced one of its driest Aprils on record, temperatures have been unseasonably low meaning it has been a chilly return for customers at businesses that will be hoping for a post-lockdown bank holiday boom in trade.

Southwold beach which will see some bank holiday weekend sunshine but chilly temperatures and showers. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Mr Best said East Anglia was on track for the second driest and second coldest April on record.

It is already the frostiest in at least 60 years. There have been 18 days of air frost in the past month, making it the frostiest April since records began in 1960, provisional Met Office data shows.