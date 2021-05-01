Ideas to enjoy the bank holiday weekend whatever the weather

Published: 5:00 AM May 1, 2021

The long bank holiday weekend is here, but it looks as if families will have to pack an anorak or umbrella to help dodge the rain and light winds forecast.

Saturday looks to be the best of a mixed weekend of weather ahead with sunny intervals, moderate breeze and highs of 11C expected for the start of the weekend.

But forecasters are predicting rain to fall on both Sunday and Monday with light rain expected on Sunday - when there will be a high of 12C - and on Bank Holiday Monday which will see light rain accompany a light breeze.

But despite something of a mixed bag in store there will still be plenty of things to do for hardy families looking to get out and about over the course of the long bank holiday weekend.

Things you can do this weekend include:

What: Funderworld Theme Park

Where: Norfolk Showground, Dereham Road, Costessey

When: Until May 9

Cost: £7.99 to £15.99

There will be plenty on offer for families with a host of children's rides, inflatable attractions, side shows and game stalls plus a selection of food outlets.

People attending still need to follow the rule of six and wear face masks while on the rides.

For more information log onto www.funderworld.com

What: Fright Nights Norfolk ghost hunt

Where: Tolhouse Gaol, Great Yarmouth

When: May 1 to May 2 8pm until 2am

Cost: £42

This 11th century building was originally owned by a merchant family who used the building for the storage of their goods but in later years the Tolhouse became a court with the underground storerooms being used as a dungeon to keep thieves, smugglers, witches, pirates and murderers captive.

But who will be brave enough to spend the night with us in the Tolhouse Gaol and do a lone vigil in the dark?

For details call 07724 408558

What: Spring Drive-in Movies

Where: Norfolk Showground, Dereham Road, Costessey

When: May 1 and 2, May 13-16, various times

Cost: £21.50-£23.50 per car, pup.mhtickets.com/browse

The Pop Up Pictures drive-in cinema at the Norfolk Showground is back for 2021 after popular events in the summer and and at Christmas.

Across the two weekends, there will be 28 films shown, which over the May bank holiday includes Inside Out, The Greatest Showman and Bohemian Rhapsody.

Eating Street will also be running at the site, which has free entry and parking for all, and the vendors are Phat Khao, which offers Thai food, Elsie's Pizza, Churros and Chorizo, Natural Born Grillers and Gringos Nacho Factory.

Eating Street will run 5pm to 9.30pm on Thursday and Friday and 11.30am to 9.30pm at the weekend, with benches and music from DJs and acoustic artists.

What: Coltishall and Horstead Scarecrow Festival

Where: Coltishall and Horstead villages

When: May 1 to May 3, 10am to 4pm

Cost: Trail maps are 50p and available from A Piece of Cake at Coltishall

Scarecrows will be popping up around Coltishall and Horstead and are to be judged with first, second and third place prizes up for grabs.

Members of the public are being invited to judge too. Those wanting to take part should join the Facebook group and upload a picture of their favourite scarecrow for the People's Choice award.

What: Street food at Dalegate market, Burnham Deepdale

When: Until May 31

Cost: Free entry

A collection of street food vendors will be offering delicious food and drink, as well as cake.

Express Coffee, with a converted horsebox, will be offering high quality coffee, tea, hot chocolate and cakes.

Log onto www.dalegatemarket.co.uk/events/1853183286/

What: Welcome Back Beer Fest

Where: Carleton Rode Social Club, Mill Road

When: May 1: sessions 1pm-4pm, 4pm-7pm and 7pm-10pm, May 2 and 3: sessions 1pm-4pm and 4pm-7pm

Cost: Free entry, all beers £3.20 per pint (£1.60 per half) with discounts for CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) members, booking essential for tables of up to six people or two households - call 01953 788219 or message the Carleton Rode Social Club on Facebook (preferred)

Carleton Road Social Club, which was named Club of the Year at the Norwich and District CAMRA branch’s 2020 awards, is running a beer festival in its new stretch tent over the May bank holiday.

It will be table service only and there will be 12 beers on offer from local brewers and from across the UK, including Shere Drop from Surrey Hills Brewery which was named the Champion Beer of Britain at the Great British Beer Festival 2019.

On Friday there will be barbecue food, with vegetarian options too, on Saturday Pommarola Pizza Gardens will be there, burgers will be on offer on Sunday and on Monday there will be another barbecue.





What: Beccles Antiques Street Market

Where: Beccles Quay, Fen Lane

When: May 2, 8am to 4pm

Cost: Free

The Beccles Antiques Street Market is back in its temporary location at the quay, alongside the River Waveney, after it relocated from the town centre in 2020 so there was more space for social distancing.

Visitors can expect around 100 professional dealers offering antiques and collectables and a food court with plenty of seating.

There is a council-run car park at the quay and there will be some within the actual market area which costs £1, though this will be limited and there are plenty of other car parks in the town.









What: Junkyard Market

Where: Car park outside St Mary's Works (off Duke Street), Norwich

When: Fridays: 5pm to 10pm, Saturdays and Sundays: 12pm to 10pm - this weekend it is also running Monday due to the bank holiday: 12pm to 10pm

Cost: Pre-book a free two-and-a-half hour slot at junkyardmarket.co.uk, refundable deposit £10 for tables of two or four or £20 for six

Popular street food event Junkyard Market is back by popular demand after sell-out events last summer and at Christmas.

At the event, there is a mix of local food vendors and those from further afield and all ordering is done on app.

The market also features bars inside shipping containers, with drinks including cocktails and fruity beers from London craft brewer Jubel, and refundable deposits have been introduced this time to prevent no-shows.





What: Cromer Record Fayre

Where: Cromer Community Centre, Garden Street

When: May 1 to 3, 10am to 5pm

Cost: Free

JimJam Records, along with other local dealers, will be at Cromer Community Centre over the May bank holiday weekend.

There will be thousands of vinyl records, CDS and DVDs for sale with prices to suit all budgets and it will include rare collectables.





What: Wretham Lodge Open Gardens

Where: Church Lane, East Wretham

When: May 2 and 3: 11am to 5pm

Cost: £5, children free, pre-booking a slot essential at ngs.org.uk

Wretham Lodge is opening up to the public this weekend and up to 70 people will be able to comfortably wander around the gardens at one time.

The 10 acre garden surrounds a former Georgian rectory, which is not open, and in spring visitors can enjoy tulips, hellebores, fritillaries, daffodils and narcissi, a bluebell walk and a small woodland walk.

There is also a traditionally maintained walled garden with fruit, vegetables and perennials and teas will be served across the road outside St. Ethelbert’s Church.





What: Peppa Pig Character Day/Dino Day

Where: Pettitts Animal Adventure Park, Reedham

When: Peppa Pig: May 1/Dino Day: May 3, the park is open daily from 10am to 5pm

Cost: Adults: £16.50, children (2-15): £15.50, under-twos: free, senior citizens/people with disabilities/carers: £14.50, family ticket for up to four people: £59, pre-booking essential at pettittsadventurepark.co.uk

Head to Pettitts with the whole family over the bank holiday to meet children's TV favourite Peppa Pig on Saturday or Blue, a life-size walking Velociraptor, on Monday and both will appear at intervals throughout the day.

Visitors can also meet over 30 different species of animals, including snakes, parrots and meerkats, and enjoy a range of rides and various play areas.