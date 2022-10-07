Supermarket offering £1 meal deal to over 60s this winter

Supermarket chain Asda has announced a £1 winter warmer meal deal to help over 60s afford food amid the cost of living crisis.

The offer includes a soup, roll and unlimited tea or coffee for the age group and runs throughout November and December across all of Asda's 205 cafes.

Asda, which has cafes in south Norwich and Great Yarmouth, announced the move after its latest income trackers showed that those aged 65 to 74 experienced a £163 drop in disposable income in August, compared to last year.

Mohsin Issa, the chain’s co-owner, said: “We know that this winter is set to be incredibly hard for thousands of pensioners as they worry about how to keep themselves warm in the face of rising living costs and a fixed income.

“We’ve already been able to serve over half a million meals through our Kids Eat for £1 initiative in our cafes and we’re hoping our new offer of soup and hot drinks for over-60s will prove just as impactful for those who need it most.

“Meanwhile, the cost-of-living grant programme led by Asda’s charity, the Asda Foundation, will support grassroots organisations who are providing a lifeline in their communities during these tough times.”

Asda is also set to provide help for community groups, with £500,000 in funding available in individual grants of up to £2,000 per organisation.

It comes after Asda introduced the Kids Eat for £1 initiative in July to help families that were feeling the pinch feed their children over the summer.

Research from Age UK estimates that 2.8 million older households will remain in fuel poverty this winter despite the energy price cap being frozen.

Meanwhile, the National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO), the body that oversees Britain’s electricity grid, has warned that planned energy blackouts could be needed.

Households are being encouraged to help avoid blackouts, “save money and back Britain” by using more energy during off-peak times.

In what it called an “unlikely” scenario, the ESO said that households and businesses might face planned three-hour outages to ensure that the grid does not collapse.