Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

How children can eat for just £1 in Asda Cafés this summer

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 4:58 PM July 7, 2022
Children across England and Wales can eat for just £1 in Asda cafés this summer

Children across England and Wales can eat for just £1 in Asda Cafés this summer - Credit: Asda

Children across England and Wales can eat for just £1 at any time of day in Asda Cafés this summer.

With many families feeling the pinch amid the cost of living crisis, supermarket giant Asda confirmed it would help tackle hunger during the summer holidays, with children aged 16 and under able to access a hot or cold meal for just £1 - with no minimum adult spent required.

The Kids Eat for £1 initiative is available all day from July 25 until September 4 in England and Wales, as long as the café is open.

Depending on the store, a hot or cold meal, or both, will be on offer.

An Asda spokesman said: "We know that families can find the summer holidays tough, and our customers are telling us that this year more than ever, they’re concerned about holiday hunger.

"With that in mind, we are so pleased to be able to offer children’s meals for just £1, with no minimum adult spend, to ensure that those who would normally rely on a school meal aren’t left without.”

Baby food is also available as part of the initiative, with little ones provided with a free pouch of Ella’s Kitchen baby food (70g pouch) in their local Asda Café.

Cost of Living
United Kingdom

