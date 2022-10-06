When will the £324 cost of living payment be made?

Households across the UK will benefit from the second part of the government's cost of living payment - Credit: PA Wire

Millions of households across the UK will receive the second part of the government's cost of living support package next month.

The government has confirmed households receiving the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) benefits will be given the second instalment of the £650 cost of living payment from Tuesday, November 8.

All eligible households are expected to receive the money by Wednesday, November 23.

More than eight million families have received the first cost of living payment, worth £326, which was sent out from July 14 this year.

People eligible are those on low income benefits and tax credits including universal credit, income-based jobseeker's allowance, income-related employment and support allowance, income support, pension credit, child tax credit and working tax credit.

The second payment will be automatically paid into the bank account of those eligible in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland who receive a qualifying benefit which means they will not need to do anything to get the money.

Chloe Smith, work and pensions secretary, said: "Millions of families will soon see a £324 cash boost as part of our extensive £1,200 support package, helping to raise incomes and manage the rising cost of living.

"We understand that people are struggling which is why and we’re committed to supporting the most vulnerable households.

"That’s also why we are focused on driving growth and delivering quality public services so we can continue to support those in need through these challenging times while boosting opportunity for all."

People have started to receive money off their energy bills - made in six instalments - from October 1 amid surging energy bills.

The average annual household energy bill rose from £1,971 to a frozen £2,500 from October 1 under the government’s recently announced energy price guarantee.

But the plan only caps the cost per unit that households pay, with actual bills still determined by how much energy is consumed.

The rising bills has meant some families have been faced with the prospect of choosing between heating and eating.