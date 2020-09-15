Search

Advanced search

Mother-of-two found dead in Gorleston flat identified by fingerprints

PUBLISHED: 11:09 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:09 15 September 2020

Emergency services at a flat on Oxford Avenue in Gorleston-on-Sea, Norfolk after the bodies of a man and a woman were discovered in the property. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Emergency services at a flat on Oxford Avenue in Gorleston-on-Sea, Norfolk after the bodies of a man and a woman were discovered in the property. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Archant

A woman who was found dead in her flat alongside her partner died of carbon monoxide poisoning, an inquest opening has heard.

Flowers have been left outside a house in Oxford Avenue, Gorleston. Police have launched a probe into the deaths of a man and a woman after two bodies were found at the scene Picture: Liz CoatesFlowers have been left outside a house in Oxford Avenue, Gorleston. Police have launched a probe into the deaths of a man and a woman after two bodies were found at the scene Picture: Liz Coates

Alex Mills, 32, died at her home in Oxford Avenue, Gorleston, on July 21.

The bodies of Miss Mills, a kitchen assistant, and Niraj Patel, 31, were discovered after police forced their way into the property after concerns were raised for their safety.

Opening the inquest on Tuesday September 15 Norfolk coroner Yvonne Blake said the medical cause of death was carbon monoxide toxicity and that Miss Mills had been identified by her fingerprints.

In the hours after their deaths friends and neighbours left flowers at the scene and paid tribute to Miss Mills, a mother of two.

People living nearby said the couple had been in a relationship for around five years and had met on an internet dating site.

Having become more serious in the last two years, they were looking to move in together and get married, a friend said, describing Miss Mills as a “bubbly, friendly” woman who would always say hello to people.

“I am shocked and really numb,” she said.

“I am absolutely devastated.

“This does not feel right. She was a lovely person. When I was going through down patches she used to make me laugh.”

Miss Mills worked at JD Wetherspoon’s The Troll Cart in Great Yarmouth before the lockdown, and at Lydia Eva Court, a care home in Gorleston which specialises in looking after people with dementia.

A spokesman for the pub chain said “We are saddened to hear the news.

“Alex was popular with customers and staff alike at The Troll Cart.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to her family and friends.”

A fleet of emergency services responded in large numbers at around 7pm on Tuesday July 21 with multiple police, ambulance and fire crews rushing to the scene.

An inquest opening held last month also gave Mr Patel’s cause of death as carbon monoxide toxicity.

Police have confirmed the deaths are not being treated as suspicious.

The full inquest into Miss Mills’ death was adjourned until November 23 at 2pm.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Mum, 18, died after drinking session, inquest hears

Lucy Humphries was flown to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where she died. Picture: Nick Butcher

How many coronavirus cases are there in your part of Norfolk?

Parts of Norfolk now have some of the lowest rates of new coronavirus cases in the country Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

A rocket, man? Mystery vapour trail sparks speculation

A mysterious vapour trail was seen rising into the air east of Cromer. Picture: Paul Welander

Norwich will not have coronavirus marshals

Shoppers wearing masks in Norwich city centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Trees saved as appeal inspector throws out holiday let plan

Rushmere Road, Carlton Colville. PHOTO: Google Maps

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

How many coronavirus cases are there in your part of Norfolk?

Parts of Norfolk now have some of the lowest rates of new coronavirus cases in the country Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Builder who died in collision with telegraph pole is named

An inquest has opened following a fatal accident on Fersfield Road at Fersfield, near Diss. Picture: Google

Man’s marriage collapses after he stole £2,630 from mother-in-law

Shaun King was caught on CCTV stealing his mother-in-law's money from a cash machine at Tesco Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Six nights of disruption for motorists in Norwich about to get under way

Work to resurface Sweet Briar Road in Norwich will bring disruption. Pic: Google Street View.

Chocolate spread smeared over outdoor gym equipment

Chocolate spread has been found all over the handles and seats of the outdoor gym equipment at the Memorial Park in North Walsham Picture: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich will not have coronavirus marshals

Shoppers wearing masks in Norwich city centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man suffers leg injuries in German shepherd attack

A man was bitten by a German Shepherd at Bowthorpe Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Emi Buendia targets a top-flight return and vows to keep battling for Norwich

Emi Buendia admits he'd relish a return to the Premier League. Picture: Focus Images

Trees saved as appeal inspector throws out holiday let plan

Rushmere Road, Carlton Colville. PHOTO: Google Maps

Mum, 18, died after drinking session, inquest hears

Lucy Humphries was flown to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where she died. Picture: Nick Butcher