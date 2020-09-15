Mother-of-two found dead in Gorleston flat identified by fingerprints

Emergency services at a flat on Oxford Avenue in Gorleston-on-Sea, Norfolk after the bodies of a man and a woman were discovered in the property. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire Archant

A woman who was found dead in her flat alongside her partner died of carbon monoxide poisoning, an inquest opening has heard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Flowers have been left outside a house in Oxford Avenue, Gorleston. Police have launched a probe into the deaths of a man and a woman after two bodies were found at the scene Picture: Liz Coates Flowers have been left outside a house in Oxford Avenue, Gorleston. Police have launched a probe into the deaths of a man and a woman after two bodies were found at the scene Picture: Liz Coates

Alex Mills, 32, died at her home in Oxford Avenue, Gorleston, on July 21.

The bodies of Miss Mills, a kitchen assistant, and Niraj Patel, 31, were discovered after police forced their way into the property after concerns were raised for their safety.

Opening the inquest on Tuesday September 15 Norfolk coroner Yvonne Blake said the medical cause of death was carbon monoxide toxicity and that Miss Mills had been identified by her fingerprints.

In the hours after their deaths friends and neighbours left flowers at the scene and paid tribute to Miss Mills, a mother of two.

People living nearby said the couple had been in a relationship for around five years and had met on an internet dating site.

Having become more serious in the last two years, they were looking to move in together and get married, a friend said, describing Miss Mills as a “bubbly, friendly” woman who would always say hello to people.

“I am shocked and really numb,” she said.

“I am absolutely devastated.

“This does not feel right. She was a lovely person. When I was going through down patches she used to make me laugh.”

Miss Mills worked at JD Wetherspoon’s The Troll Cart in Great Yarmouth before the lockdown, and at Lydia Eva Court, a care home in Gorleston which specialises in looking after people with dementia.

A spokesman for the pub chain said “We are saddened to hear the news.

“Alex was popular with customers and staff alike at The Troll Cart.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to her family and friends.”

A fleet of emergency services responded in large numbers at around 7pm on Tuesday July 21 with multiple police, ambulance and fire crews rushing to the scene.

An inquest opening held last month also gave Mr Patel’s cause of death as carbon monoxide toxicity.

Police have confirmed the deaths are not being treated as suspicious.

The full inquest into Miss Mills’ death was adjourned until November 23 at 2pm.