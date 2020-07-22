Deaths of two people in flat ‘not suspicious’, police confirm
PUBLISHED: 15:36 22 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:42 22 July 2020
The deaths of two people whose bodies were found together at a flat in Goreston are not being treated as suspicious, police have confirmed.
Officers forced their way into a home in Oxford Avenue on Tuesday (July 22) at around 7.30pm, after concerns were raised for their safety.
They found the bodies of a man and a woman, both aged in their 30s.
They were pronounce dead at the scene.
A statement from Norfolk Police said: “The deaths continue to be treated as unexplained, however police do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances at this stage and will prepare a file for the coroner in due course.
“Formal identification is yet to take place but both the man and woman are believed to be aged in their 30s and known to one another.”
People living in the area spoke of their shock and upset, laying flowers at the scene.
One woman said the scale of the emergency service response was “frightening”.
Another said she was “devastated” to hear of the deaths, in a quiet area known for its close-knit community.
