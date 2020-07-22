Video

Floral tributes to ‘lovely person’ as police probe double death

Flowers have been left outside a house in Oxford Avenue, Gorleston. Police have launched a probe into the deaths of a man and a woman after two bodies were found at the scene Picture: Liz Coates Archant

Friends and neighbours of two people found dead in a house in Gorleston have left floral tributes at the scene.

A police car outside a property in Oxford Avenue, Gorleston, where a man and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene Picture: Liz Coates A police car outside a property in Oxford Avenue, Gorleston, where a man and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene Picture: Liz Coates

Emergency services responded in large numbers to an incident in Oxford Avenue at around 7pm on Tuesday (July 21) with multiple police, ambulance and fire crews rushing to the street.

The road was cordoned off and forensic officers were seen entering the upstairs flat and taking photographs.

Norfolk police have confirmed two people, a man and a woman, were found dead in the same room in the property.

Today (Wednesday July 22) a single police vehicle sits outside the home on the tight-knit Magdalene Estate where neighbours gathered in small groups to share their shock and upset.

Incident tape left by the emergency services after two bodies were found in a house in Oxford Avenue. The road was closed for a time but has now reopened Picture: Liz Coates Incident tape left by the emergency services after two bodies were found in a house in Oxford Avenue. The road was closed for a time but has now reopened Picture: Liz Coates

They reported multiple police, fire, and ambulance vehicles at the scene last night which one woman described as “frightening”.

She said: “Nothing ever happens round here and for it to be something like that is unbelievable and really sad.”

Near neighbours who knew the woman who had died described her as “bubbly and friendly” and “a lovely person who would always say hello”.

Another said she was “shocked and really numb”.

“I am absolutely devastated. This does not feel right. She was a lovely person.”

Several people laid flowers at the scene for the woman, a mother of two.

A near neighbour said that during the response she was asked to leave her home because of fears about gas.

A statement from the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We were called to Oxford Avenue shortly before 8.30pm yesterday (Tuesday).

“We sent a range of resources, including ambulance officers and crews from our hazardous area response team. Sadly, two people were pronounced dead at the scene.”

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said two bodies were discovered at a property in Gorleston.

A statement said: “Emergency services were called to an address in Oxford Avenue shortly after 7.30pm after police received a report of concern for the safety of a person at the property.

“Officers forced entry to the property and discovered the bodies of a man and woman in one of the rooms of the house.

“They were pronounced dead at the scene.

“The deaths are currently being treated as unexplained and officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

