Woman in her 50s who died in A11 crash named locally

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 4:46 PM June 28, 2022
A cyclist who died after a crash on the A11 has been named locally as Cheryl Tye

A cyclist who died after a crash on the A11 has been named locally as Cheryl Tye - Credit: Contributed

A cyclist in her 50s who died following a crash on the A11 has been named locally. 

Emergency services were called to Roudham at 9.40am on Sunday, June 26, following a collision which involved a blue Citroen Dispatch van and a bike.

The woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene, has been named locally as Cheryl Tye, believed to be from Suffolk.

It is understood she was taking part in a time-trial event organised by a local cycling club.

Part of the road was closed for several hours following the incident and an air ambulance also attended the scene.

A diversion route was put in place by police.

National Highways East confirmed the road reopened just before 1.50pm.

Drivers who were in the area at the time of the crash are being asked to review any dashcam footage they may have.

Any witnesses to the collision or the manner of driving of the van immediately beforehand should contact the Norfolk Serious Collision Investigation Unit by email at SCIU@norfolk.police.uk or by ringing 101 and quoting incident number 119 of 26/06/2022. 


