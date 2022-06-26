A11 closed as air ambulance called to crash

Breaking

The A11 is currently closed after a serious crash - Credit: Google Maps

Part of the A11 in Norfolk is currently closed as the air ambulance has been called to a crash.

Emergency services are currently on scene of the accident near Snetterton.

In a tweet, National Highways East said: "The A11 southbound is closed between the B1111 near Snetterton and the A1087 near Thetford due to a collision.

#A11 southbound is closed - between #B1111 near #Snetterton and #A1075 near #Thetford due to a collision. The northbound carriageway is held for an Air Ambulance to attend. @NorfolkPolice are carrying out accident investigations. Diversion is via local roads. pic.twitter.com/Y3SoAyVtnu — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) June 26, 2022

"The northbound carriageway is held for an air ambulance to attend.

"Norfolk police are carrying out accident investigations."

The extent of any injuries is not yet known but Norfolk Police has been approached for more information.

A diversion route has been put in place by police.