Cyclist in her 50s dies in A11 crash

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 11:48 AM June 27, 2022
The A11 is currently closed after a serious crash

The A11 was closed after a serious crash - Credit: Google Maps

A cyclist in her 50s has died following a crash on the A11.

Emergency services were called to Roudham at 9.40am on Sunday, June 26, following a collision which involved a blue Citroen Dispatch van and a bike.

The cyclist, a woman in her 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Part of the road was closed for several hours following the incident and an air ambulance also attended the scene.

A diversion route was put in place by police.

National Highways East confirmed the road reopened just before 1.50pm.

Drivers who were in the area at the time of the crash are being asked to review any dashcam footage they may have.

Any witnesses to the collision or the manner of driving of the van immediately beforehand should contact the Norfolk Serious Collision Investigation Unit by email at SCIU@norfolk.police.uk or by ringing 101 and quoting incident number 119 of 26/06/2022.

Norfolk Live News
A11 Norfolk News

