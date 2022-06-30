Norfolk couple make incredible profit on Channel 4 house flipping show

Pamela and Gordon from Norfolk are appearing on George Clarke's Flipping Fast, a new Channel 4 show - Credit: Andrew Fox / Channel 4

A Norfolk couple have come in second in a new Channel 4 show which sees competitors flip houses.

Described as the "comeback king and queen" by host George Clarke, Gordon and Pamela flipped two properties over a year with very different levels of success.

George Clarke's Flipping Fast has followed six teams of would-be property developers as they compete to see who can make the most profit in a year.

Each team was given a £100,000 investment and they risk being disqualified if they spend even a penny over the budget.

Taking part were Gordon, a 55-year-old HGV driver, and Pamela, a 59-year-old care assistant – a couple from Norfolk who have never owned their own home.

The first episode saw them purchase a property they hadn't viewed in Stockton-on-Tees for £52,500.

After renovation, the couple made a profit of just £1,280.

In the fourth episode, Gordon and Pamela bought their second property for £92,250.

It was a three-bedroom semi-detached house in Wigan, the largest property in the competition.

The pair spent the next two episodes racing to complete the flip almost single-handedly on a tight budget.

They continued to hit problem after problem, from vehicle breakdowns to lost parts.

George Clarke presents the new show alongside property experts Scarlette and Stuart Douglas - Credit: Channel Four

While Gordon and Pamela were finishing, the three remaining teams all finished their second properties and put them on the market.

They had just £64 left in the budget when they finished the property.

The couple's property was valued with a top estimate of over £150,000, which if achieved would win them the competition.

Gordon and Pamela were the final team to put their property on the market, with a guide price of £135,000.

They got offers for £145,000. The potential profit of more than 40pc blew Clarke away, prompting him to ask the pair if they were winding him up.

The property sold for £37,553, the biggest profit on a single property, and the pair finished with a total profit of £38,833.

Clarke said of the couple: "Gordon and Pamel are the fighters of the competition. Their determination is second to none."

The winning team, mother and daughter Janet and Olivia, made a profit of £54,362 and are planning on starting their own property development business.

The entire series of George Clarke's Flipping Fast is available to watch on the Channel 4 website.