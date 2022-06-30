Norfolk couple make incredible profit on Channel 4 house flipping show
- Credit: Andrew Fox / Channel 4
A Norfolk couple have come in second in a new Channel 4 show which sees competitors flip houses.
Described as the "comeback king and queen" by host George Clarke, Gordon and Pamela flipped two properties over a year with very different levels of success.
George Clarke's Flipping Fast has followed six teams of would-be property developers as they compete to see who can make the most profit in a year.
Each team was given a £100,000 investment and they risk being disqualified if they spend even a penny over the budget.
Taking part were Gordon, a 55-year-old HGV driver, and Pamela, a 59-year-old care assistant – a couple from Norfolk who have never owned their own home.
The first episode saw them purchase a property they hadn't viewed in Stockton-on-Tees for £52,500.
After renovation, the couple made a profit of just £1,280.
In the fourth episode, Gordon and Pamela bought their second property for £92,250.
It was a three-bedroom semi-detached house in Wigan, the largest property in the competition.
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk festival cancelled amid 'challenging year'
- 2 Vicar at heart of bitter church row resigns
- 3 WATCH: Shock for drivers as car goes the wrong way on A47
- 4 Gallery of pictures from the Royal Norfolk Show's first day
- 5 Fears access road for new housing will be built on sacred land
- 6 Five-bed farmhouse with attached orchard and glamping site for sale
- 7 Most desirable places to live in Norfolk according to estate agents
- 8 Festival-goers 'in the dark' over refunds following cancellation
- 9 Village pub reopening after £200k refurbishment
- 10 Cannabis factory discovered in Norwich home after police raid
The pair spent the next two episodes racing to complete the flip almost single-handedly on a tight budget.
They continued to hit problem after problem, from vehicle breakdowns to lost parts.
While Gordon and Pamela were finishing, the three remaining teams all finished their second properties and put them on the market.
They had just £64 left in the budget when they finished the property.
The couple's property was valued with a top estimate of over £150,000, which if achieved would win them the competition.
Gordon and Pamela were the final team to put their property on the market, with a guide price of £135,000.
They got offers for £145,000. The potential profit of more than 40pc blew Clarke away, prompting him to ask the pair if they were winding him up.
The property sold for £37,553, the biggest profit on a single property, and the pair finished with a total profit of £38,833.
Clarke said of the couple: "Gordon and Pamel are the fighters of the competition. Their determination is second to none."
The winning team, mother and daughter Janet and Olivia, made a profit of £54,362 and are planning on starting their own property development business.
The entire series of George Clarke's Flipping Fast is available to watch on the Channel 4 website.