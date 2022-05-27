Norfolk couple star in new Channel 4 house-flipping show

Pamela and Gordon from Norfolk are appearing on Flipping Fast, a new Channel Four show - Credit: Andrew Fox / Channel 4

A couple from Norfolk are starring in a new Channel 4 show which sees competitors given £100,000 to flip houses.

George Clarke's Flipping Fast follows six teams of would-be property developers as they compete to see who can make the biggest profit in a year.

Each team is given a £100,000 investment and risk being disqualified if they spend even a penny over the budget.

Taking part are Gordon, a 55-year-old HGV driver, and Pamela, a 59-year-old care assistant - a couple from Norfolk who have never owned their own home.

George Clarke is presenting the new show with property experts Scarlette and Stuart Douglas - Credit: Channel Four

In the first episode of the series, the pair started by purchasing a home they had not viewed in a town they had never been to despite property experts Scarlette and Stuart Douglas telling them to do the opposite.

They bought a two-bed mid-terrace in Stockton-on-Tees for £52,500 - £3,000 less than the average cost of a fully renovated property in the area.

The couple's budget kept changing, having to adapt and increase as they encountered problems with the first property, with the home needing a total rewire.

They cut costs by buying a second-hand kitchen, which host George Clarke also advised them against.

While renovating the first property Gordon and Pamela bought their second, blowing another £30,000 of their budget.

Clarke expressed his worries to the Norfolk team that their enthusiasm may be getting the better of them, a strategy that could either pay off or leave them with nothing.

The couple's worst fears came true when a survey found their second property turned out to have structural problems forcing them to pull out of the sale.

And despite being the first to buy, Gordon and Pamela were not the first to sell, fellow competitor Harriet beat them with her one-bed flat in Morecambe.

But mere days later, they put their first property on the market for £20,000 more than the original purchase.

After the sale for £70,250, the couple ended up making just £1,280 profit - coming second in this episode's profits.

The next episode of George Clarke's Flipping Fast is on Channel 4 at 9pm on Wednesday, June 1.