Norfolk couple buy second property in new Channel 4 show

Pamela and Gordon from Norfolk are appearing on Flipping Fast, a new Channel Four show - Credit: Andrew Fox / Channel 4

A couple from Norfolk have taken on their second property in a new Channel 4 show which sees competitors flip houses.

George Clarke's Flipping Fast follows six teams of would-be property developers as they compete to see who can make the biggest profit in a year.

Each team is given a £100,000 investment and risk being disqualified if they spend even a penny over the budget.

Taking part are Gordon, a 55-year-old HGV driver, and Pamela, a 59-year-old care assistant - a couple from Norfolk who have never owned their own home.

George Clarke is presenting the new show with property experts Scarlette and Stuart Douglas - Credit: Channel Four

The first episode saw them purchase a property they hadn't viewed in Stockton-on-Tees for £52,500.

After renovation, the couple sold the house for £70,250 and made a profit of £1,280.

In the fourth episode, which aired on June 17, Gordon and Pamela bought their second property for £92,250.

It was a three-bedroom semi-detached house in Wycombe, the largest property in the competition so far.

The couple had just under £8,000 left for the huge renovation.

Gordon said: "We can do it, of course we can. We'll just get stuck in and get it done."

Host George Clarke expressed his worries for the team to sibling property experts Scarlette and Stuart Douglas.

He admired their positivity, resilience, and hard work but worried about whether they could pull off the second property.

Stuart called them "haphazard" and Scarlette worried they were not learning from other competitors.

The sibling property experts visited the couple and discovered that Pamela had purchased the kitchen before the house and hadn't measured it.

The couple told the pair that they only had about £4,000 of their budget left.

Stuart noted that a big house and a small budget were not a good combination.

In a one-on-one chat, Gordon told Stuart: "It's been very straining, but I've always got that smile.

"But behind the scenes, I can be down."

The pair finished the episode with an unfinished property and in fourth out of fifth place on the profit counter.

The next episode of George Clarke's Flipping Fast is on Channel 4 at 9pm on Wednesday, June 22.