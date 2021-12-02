News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
The most-viewed homes for sale in Norfolk in November



Robbie Nichols

Published: 1:59 PM December 2, 2021
Updated: 2:20 PM December 2, 2021
A Victorian detached home in Thunder Lane, Norwich, Norfolk.

This 19th century home was the third most-viewed property on Zoopla in November. - Credit: Auction House

The most popular properties on the market in Norfolk last month included a cottage, a boarded-up home, and a barn conversion.

Property listing website Zoopla records how many people have viewed the listing for each home in the past 30 days.

The most-viewed home in Norfolk was a detached cottage in Watton Road in Hingham.

The detached cottage in Watton Road in Hingham, Norfolk.

The most-viewed property in Norfolk on Zoopla was a detached cottage in Watton Road in Hingham. - Credit: Auction House

The three-bed rural cottage is up for auction on December 8 with a guide price of £180,000 with Auction House.

With a generous garden, the property is refurbished but requires a new boiler for central heating to be operational.

The living room of a detached cottage in Watton Road in Hingham, Norfolk

The house has been refurbished and is the perfect blank canvas. - Credit: Auction House

The second most-viewed home in the county was a boarded-up home in Orchard Lane in the Gaywood area of King's Lynn.

For sale by auction on December 8, the property has a guide price of £80,000 also by Auction House.

The boarded up house in Orchard Lane, in the Gaywood area of King's Lynn was the second most viewed on Zoopla

The second most-viewed property was one in the Gaywood area of King's Lynn. - Credit: Auction House

Situated at the bottom of a lane, the building is currently boarded-up and presents an opportunity for buyers to fix it up with the correct planning permission.

The boarded up house in Orchard Lane, in the Gaywood area of King's Lynn.

The home in King's Lynn is currently boarded up. - Credit: Auction House

A Victorian house requiring updating and redecoration was the third most-viewed property in Norfolk last month.

The four-bed home has a guide price of £475,000 with Auction House and will be available for sale by auction on December 8.

A Victorian detached home in Thunder Lane, Norwich, Norfolk.

This 19th century home was the third most-viewed property on Zoopla in November. - Credit: Auction House

Believed to be from the mid-19th century, the home is on a generous corner plot with private gardens, a brick built double garage and and ample off-road parking.

The home is in Thunder Lane in Norwich.

The kitchen of a Victorian detached home in Thunder Lane, Norwich, Norfolk.

The Victorian home needs minor refurbishment and redecoration. - Credit: Auction House

A barn conversion in Broad Road in Worstead was the fourth most-viewed property in the county in November.

Also available for sale by auction on December 8 with Auction House, the two-bed barn has a guide price of £90,000.

A barn conversion with an extension in Broad Road, Worstead near North Walsham, Norfolk.

The barn, believed to have been built in the 1800s, was the fourth most popular property in Norfolk. - Credit: Auction House

Conversion of the barn is under way with further work having started to add an extension to the property.

The barn is believed to date back to 1850 but is not listed.

A barn conversion with an extension in Broad Road, Worstead near North Walsham, Norfolk.

Work has begun on an extension to the barn which has obtained planning permission. - Credit: Auction House

With a large garden to the side of the property, it is in a peaceful and rural location close to amenities.

The fifth most popular property on the website was a semi-detached house in Motum Road in Norwich.

A 3 bedroom detached house in Motum Road in Norwich, Norfolk, was the 5th most popular house on Zoopla.

A 3 bedroom detached house in Motum Road in Norwich, Norfolk, was the 5th most popular house on Zoopla last month. - Credit: Gilson Bailey

With Gilson Bailey, the house is on the market with a guide price of £220,000.

To the west of Norwich, the home is on a well-sized corner plot with garden that has a decked seating area and artificial grass.

The garden of a 3 bedroom detached house in Motum Road in Norwich, Norfolk.

The garden of the property has a paved area as well as an artificial lawn and a patio. - Credit: Gilson Bailey

The property is in good condition throughout and the agents suggest it as a "great first time purchase".

Norfolk
Norwich News
King's Lynn News




