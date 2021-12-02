The most-viewed homes for sale in Norfolk in November
- Credit: Auction House
The most popular properties on the market in Norfolk last month included a cottage, a boarded-up home, and a barn conversion.
Property listing website Zoopla records how many people have viewed the listing for each home in the past 30 days.
The most-viewed home in Norfolk was a detached cottage in Watton Road in Hingham.
The three-bed rural cottage is up for auction on December 8 with a guide price of £180,000 with Auction House.
With a generous garden, the property is refurbished but requires a new boiler for central heating to be operational.
The second most-viewed home in the county was a boarded-up home in Orchard Lane in the Gaywood area of King's Lynn.
For sale by auction on December 8, the property has a guide price of £80,000 also by Auction House.
Most Read
- 1 'Squatter' couple become legal owners of land as saga continues
- 2 Weather warning issued as wintry showers expected to cause icy conditions
- 3 'Oh God almighty, this woman!' - Zoom council meeting descends into chaos
- 4 Man stopped 504 people from getting jabs after gluing vaccine centre locks
- 5 Teenager admits stabbing three people in Norwich city centre
- 6 Boss 'gutted' after scenes cut from Ed Balls' Who Do You Think You Are?
- 7 Weather warning in place as snow falls in parts of Norfolk and Waveney
- 8 Luxury manor for sale with a 'Hobbit house' in the grounds
- 9 OPINION: Delight when 'all you can eat' restaurants get their comeuppance
- 10 Mercedes owner clocked doing 113mph on A47 escapes driving ban
Situated at the bottom of a lane, the building is currently boarded-up and presents an opportunity for buyers to fix it up with the correct planning permission.
A Victorian house requiring updating and redecoration was the third most-viewed property in Norfolk last month.
The four-bed home has a guide price of £475,000 with Auction House and will be available for sale by auction on December 8.
Believed to be from the mid-19th century, the home is on a generous corner plot with private gardens, a brick built double garage and and ample off-road parking.
The home is in Thunder Lane in Norwich.
A barn conversion in Broad Road in Worstead was the fourth most-viewed property in the county in November.
Also available for sale by auction on December 8 with Auction House, the two-bed barn has a guide price of £90,000.
Conversion of the barn is under way with further work having started to add an extension to the property.
The barn is believed to date back to 1850 but is not listed.
With a large garden to the side of the property, it is in a peaceful and rural location close to amenities.
The fifth most popular property on the website was a semi-detached house in Motum Road in Norwich.
With Gilson Bailey, the house is on the market with a guide price of £220,000.
To the west of Norwich, the home is on a well-sized corner plot with garden that has a decked seating area and artificial grass.
The property is in good condition throughout and the agents suggest it as a "great first time purchase".