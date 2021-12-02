News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Unfinished barn conversion to go up for sale at auction

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 11:15 AM December 2, 2021
Partly finished barn conversion off Broad Road, Norfolk, which is for sale by auction

Frankfort Farm Barn, near North Walsham, is set in a third of an acre - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A partly-completed barn conversion will go under the hammer next week as Auction House East Anglia holds its final sale of the year.

Frankfort Farm Barn, set in a third of an acre off Broad Road, five miles from North Walsham, is for sale at a guide price of £90,000-£110,000.

Conversion and extension works are already underway to turn the barn - which already has planning permission - into a two-bedroom home. 

The barn itself is believed to date from 1850, although it is not listed, and occupies a quiet and peaceful location overlooking open countryside.

Auction House East Anglia say that the property would appeal to a builder or developer looking to complete an unfinished project.

Exterior of a partly finished barn conversation for sale by auction near North Walsham, Norfolk

The property would be ideal for a developer who wants to work on an unfinished project - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Partly finished barn conversion in a rural location off Broad Road, near North Walsham, Norfolk

The property has planning permission for a two-bedroom home - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Inside a brick barn conversion which is incomplete and for sale by auction near North Walsham, Norfolk

Work has started on the property but remains unfinished - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Bricks laid at an incomplete barn conversion near North Walsham which is for sale by auction

The property has full planning permission, which was granted in 2017 - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Two-storey barn conversion in Norfolk which is incomplete and now for sale by auction

Once complete, the property will overlook neighbouring countryside - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Exterior of an incomplete barn conversion off Broad Road, near North Walsham, which is for sale by auction

It is listed for sale at a guide price of £90,000 - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The proposed accommodation will offer an open-plan living space and kitchen on the ground floor, with two bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs. There will also be a garden to the side and ample off-road parking.

The auction will take place at 11am on Wednesday, December 8 - with a number of other lots for offered for sale.

Highlights include a townhouse in a former maltings building, a four-bedroom Victorian home on Thunder Lane near Norwich and a houseboat.

For more information, including legal packs, contact Auction House East Anglia.

PROPERTY FACTS
Broad Road, near North Walsham
Guide price: £90,000-£110,000
Auction House East Anglia, 01603 505100,
www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia

