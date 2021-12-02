Unfinished barn conversion to go up for sale at auction
- Credit: Auction House East Anglia
A partly-completed barn conversion will go under the hammer next week as Auction House East Anglia holds its final sale of the year.
Frankfort Farm Barn, set in a third of an acre off Broad Road, five miles from North Walsham, is for sale at a guide price of £90,000-£110,000.
Conversion and extension works are already underway to turn the barn - which already has planning permission - into a two-bedroom home.
The barn itself is believed to date from 1850, although it is not listed, and occupies a quiet and peaceful location overlooking open countryside.
Auction House East Anglia say that the property would appeal to a builder or developer looking to complete an unfinished project.
The proposed accommodation will offer an open-plan living space and kitchen on the ground floor, with two bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs. There will also be a garden to the side and ample off-road parking.
The auction will take place at 11am on Wednesday, December 8 - with a number of other lots for offered for sale.
Highlights include a townhouse in a former maltings building, a four-bedroom Victorian home on Thunder Lane near Norwich and a houseboat.
For more information, including legal packs, contact Auction House East Anglia.
PROPERTY FACTS
Broad Road, near North Walsham
Guide price: £90,000-£110,000
Auction House East Anglia, 01603 505100,
www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia
