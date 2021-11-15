News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Highly desirable' Victorian home to go under the hammer

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 3:31 PM November 15, 2021
Pretty brick Victorian home on Thunder Lane, Norwich, which is for sale at auction

This Victorian era four-bedroom home on Thunder Lane, Norwich, will go up for sale at auction on December 8 - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A four-bedroom home dating back to the Victorian era – and in need of minor updating – will go under the hammer at auction next month.

The detached property on Thunder Lane, on the edge of Norwich, occupies a large corner plot and is described as a "highly desirable" family home by selling agents Auction House East Anglia.

It is listed for sale at a guide price of £475,000 and will go up for sale at auction on Wednesday, December 8.

Traditional Victorian living room in a four-bed house on Thunder Lane, Norwich, which is for sale at auction

Inside one of two reception rooms - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Large dining room in a four bed Victorian home for sale on Thunder Lane, Norwich

Inside the dining room - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The property is believed to date from the mid-19th century and has been owned by the same family for a number of years.

It has four double bedrooms, two reception rooms and a fully fitted kitchen, as well as bathrooms to both the ground and first floors, a utility room and external cloakroom.

The grounds are generous and include a corner garden with large lawns and hedging, as well as a driveway and parking area. A detached double garage also offers loft storage.

Fitted wooden kitchen in a four-bedroom Victorian-era home in Norwich which is for sale by auction

Inside the fitted kitchen - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Inside one of four bedrooms in a Victorian era family home for sale on Thunder Lane, Norwich

The property offers four bedrooms - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Auction House East Anglia's online livestreamed auction will begin at 11am on Wednesday, December 8.

PROPERTY FACTS
Thunder Lane, Norwich
Guide price: £475,000-£525,000
Auction House East Anglia, 01603 950107
www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia

Norwich News

