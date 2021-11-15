'Highly desirable' Victorian home to go under the hammer
- Credit: Auction House East Anglia
A four-bedroom home dating back to the Victorian era – and in need of minor updating – will go under the hammer at auction next month.
The detached property on Thunder Lane, on the edge of Norwich, occupies a large corner plot and is described as a "highly desirable" family home by selling agents Auction House East Anglia.
It is listed for sale at a guide price of £475,000 and will go up for sale at auction on Wednesday, December 8.
The property is believed to date from the mid-19th century and has been owned by the same family for a number of years.
It has four double bedrooms, two reception rooms and a fully fitted kitchen, as well as bathrooms to both the ground and first floors, a utility room and external cloakroom.
The grounds are generous and include a corner garden with large lawns and hedging, as well as a driveway and parking area. A detached double garage also offers loft storage.
Auction House East Anglia's online livestreamed auction will begin at 11am on Wednesday, December 8.
Most Read
- 1 Police concerned for welfare of missing 36-year-old woman
- 2 Bid to turn part of former hotel into apartments
- 3 City American diner reopens after £15,000 overhaul
- 4 Norfolk police issue e-scooter Christmas present warning
- 5 Fan group reacts as Dean Smith set to be announced as Norwich boss
- 6 Normal for Norfolk star joins £150,000 bid to save church
- 7 City confirm Dean Smith appointment
- 8 Section of beach closed and bomb squad called after object found
- 9 Eco lodges plan for Norfolk woodland
- 10 'An incredible shock': Norfolk pub named best in Britain
PROPERTY FACTS
Thunder Lane, Norwich
Guide price: £475,000-£525,000
Auction House East Anglia, 01603 950107
www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia
Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.