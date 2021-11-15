'Highly desirable' Victorian home to go under the hammer

This Victorian era four-bedroom home on Thunder Lane, Norwich, will go up for sale at auction on December 8 - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A four-bedroom home dating back to the Victorian era – and in need of minor updating – will go under the hammer at auction next month.

The detached property on Thunder Lane, on the edge of Norwich, occupies a large corner plot and is described as a "highly desirable" family home by selling agents Auction House East Anglia.

It is listed for sale at a guide price of £475,000 and will go up for sale at auction on Wednesday, December 8.

Inside one of two reception rooms - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Inside the dining room - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The property is believed to date from the mid-19th century and has been owned by the same family for a number of years.

It has four double bedrooms, two reception rooms and a fully fitted kitchen, as well as bathrooms to both the ground and first floors, a utility room and external cloakroom.

The grounds are generous and include a corner garden with large lawns and hedging, as well as a driveway and parking area. A detached double garage also offers loft storage.

Inside the fitted kitchen - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The property offers four bedrooms - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Auction House East Anglia's online livestreamed auction will begin at 11am on Wednesday, December 8.

PROPERTY FACTS

Thunder Lane, Norwich

Guide price: £475,000-£525,000

Auction House East Anglia, 01603 950107

www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.