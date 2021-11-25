News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

Listed townhouse in former maltings building is for sale by auction

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 4:45 PM November 25, 2021
Row of townhouses in a converted maltings in Loddon, one of which is for sale by auction

The building is Grade II listed - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A three-bedroom townhouse in a former maltings building in Loddon is going up for sale by auction next month.

Auction House East Anglia say that the Grade II listed property was originally built in the mid-1700s before being converted into a "surprisingly spacious" townhouse in the 1980s.

Listed at a guide price of £225,000, it would be ideal for private ownership, holiday use or as an investment, although it does require some updating.

Rear view of former maltings building, now a townhouse, for sale by auction in Loddon, Norfolk

The former maltings building was converted into a townhouse in the 1980s - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Hallway with timber staircase in a converted maltings building for sale in Loddon, Norfolk

The living space is arranged over four floors - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Its accommodation is arranged over four levels and includes a vaulted reception room and impressive kitchen, which features a heavily beamed ceiling.

There is a ground-floor bedroom with an en suite shower room and two further bedrooms on the first floor.

The property also has a large conservatory on the ground floor and a private and fully fenced rear garden.

Large double bedroom with vaulted ceiling in a converted maltings building for sale in Loddon, Norfolk

Inside one of the first-floor bedrooms - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Overgrown rear garden at this 3-bed listed townhouse for sale in Loddon, Norfolk

The rear garden is fully enclosed - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Large living room with huge vaulted ceiling in a former maltings building for sale in Loddon, Norfolk

The living room, which has a huge vaulted ceiling - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

It shares a shingled driveway with a neighbouring property and has access to a double garage.

Most Read

  1. 1 Teenage girls in hospital after unprovoked mob attack
  2. 2 Controversial new speed camera to be reinstalled despite objections
  3. 3 Snow to fall in parts of England... but will it reach East Anglia?
  1. 4 Woman found dead at home described as 'calm' and friendly
  2. 5 Off-duty police officer attacked in Norwich pub car park
  3. 6 Couple 'stunned' at surprise pregnancy - five weeks before giving birth
  4. 7 Clampdown sees drivers caught using A140 rat-run
  5. 8 ‘I’m just embarrassed!’ - Range Rover driver on charity shop crash
  6. 9 First look inside north Norfolk's new £12.7m leisure centre
  7. 10 Crowdfunder for terminally ill mum to fulfil dream of marrying partner

The live online auction will take place at 11am on Wednesday, December 8.

For more information, including legal packs, contact Auction House East Anglia.

PROPERTY FACTS
Beccles Road, Loddon
Guide price: £225,000-£250,000
Auction House East Anglia, 01603 950107
www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.

Loddon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Tesco Extra in Sprowston

Christmas

Tesco to open 24 hours as supermarkets announce Christmas opening hours

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Grit spreader in North Walsham.PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Cold snap could see Norfolk grit lorries out for first time this winter

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Police, ambulance and the fire service rushed to a four-car crash on the A146 on Friday afternoon.

A47 closed near Necton after several crashes

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Wrecked Tesla Model 3 following lorry crash in Weston Longville. 

Video

Lorry driver fined after concrete blocks fell on £50,000 Tesla car

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon