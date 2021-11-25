Listed townhouse in former maltings building is for sale by auction
- Credit: Auction House East Anglia
A three-bedroom townhouse in a former maltings building in Loddon is going up for sale by auction next month.
Auction House East Anglia say that the Grade II listed property was originally built in the mid-1700s before being converted into a "surprisingly spacious" townhouse in the 1980s.
Listed at a guide price of £225,000, it would be ideal for private ownership, holiday use or as an investment, although it does require some updating.
Its accommodation is arranged over four levels and includes a vaulted reception room and impressive kitchen, which features a heavily beamed ceiling.
There is a ground-floor bedroom with an en suite shower room and two further bedrooms on the first floor.
The property also has a large conservatory on the ground floor and a private and fully fenced rear garden.
It shares a shingled driveway with a neighbouring property and has access to a double garage.
The live online auction will take place at 11am on Wednesday, December 8.
For more information, including legal packs, contact Auction House East Anglia.
PROPERTY FACTS
Beccles Road, Loddon
Guide price: £225,000-£250,000
Auction House East Anglia, 01603 950107
www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia
