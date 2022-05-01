News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Heritage

Gallery

Three wherries return to Broads in spectacular style

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 6:50 PM May 1, 2022
The Wherry Hathor approaches the bridge

The wherry Hathor approaches the bridge - Credit: Anthony Carroll

It was three times the charm on the Broads on Sunday as visitors were treated to a special sight.

Onlookers were lucky enough to witness three wherries in full flow at Ludham Bridge to mark the start of the new sailing season.

Stunning vessels Hathor, Olive and Norada all passed under the bridge within minutes of each other.

Hathor lowers her sail before passing under Ludham Bridge

Hathor lowers her sail before passing under Ludham Bridge - Credit: Anthony Carroll

They had set off from Wroxham on Sunday morning and weaved their graceful way to How Hill.

The three Edwardian craft are operated by the Wherry Yacht Charter charity and their journey marked the first time in two years that the organisation could celebrate the launch of a new sailing season.

On reaching Ludham Bridge, onlookers were given the chance of seeing the wherries lower and then raise their 50 foot tall sails as they passed under the river crossing.

Olive approaches Ludham Bridge

Olive approaches Ludham Bridge - Credit: Anthony Carroll

The first to drop her towering mast was Hathor and she was swiftly followed by Olive and Norada.

All three wherries head to How Hill after negotiating the bridge

All three wherries head to How Hill after negotiating the bridge - Credit: Anthony Carroll

One wag in a car pulled up and shouted 'It's like waiting for a bus'.

Norada was the last of the three wherries to pass under the bridge

Norada was the last of the three wherries to pass under the bridge - Credit: Anthony Carroll

The crew of Norada at Wroxham

The crew of Norada at Wroxham - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Sunday's journey was used as a chance to re-sharpen the skills of the volunteer skippers and crew before the sailing season begins in earnest.

The crew of the wherry Hathor

The crew of the wherry Hathor - Credit: Anthony Carroll

Hathor, the 117-year-old pleasure wherry, with its Egyptian themed interior, will now remain at How Hill for the rest of the season.

The sail is raised on Hathor

The sail is raised on Hathor - Credit: Anthony Carroll

The Wherry yachts Olive and Norada will return to Wroxham to begin their sailings from there.

The wherries set off from Wroxham

The wherries set off from Wroxham - Credit: Lauren De Boise

To find out how to charter the wherries or for information on their regular sailings visit www.wherryyachtcharter.org

The wherries set off from the Wroxham home on Sunday

The wherries set off from their Wroxham home on Sunday - Credit: Lauren De Boise

People lined the River Ant to watch the wherries

People lined the River Ant to watch the wherries - Credit: Anthony Carroll


Wroxham News
Norfolk Broads News

