Three wherries return to Broads in spectacular style
It was three times the charm on the Broads on Sunday as visitors were treated to a special sight.
Onlookers were lucky enough to witness three wherries in full flow at Ludham Bridge to mark the start of the new sailing season.
Stunning vessels Hathor, Olive and Norada all passed under the bridge within minutes of each other.
They had set off from Wroxham on Sunday morning and weaved their graceful way to How Hill.
The three Edwardian craft are operated by the Wherry Yacht Charter charity and their journey marked the first time in two years that the organisation could celebrate the launch of a new sailing season.
On reaching Ludham Bridge, onlookers were given the chance of seeing the wherries lower and then raise their 50 foot tall sails as they passed under the river crossing.
The first to drop her towering mast was Hathor and she was swiftly followed by Olive and Norada.
One wag in a car pulled up and shouted 'It's like waiting for a bus'.
Sunday's journey was used as a chance to re-sharpen the skills of the volunteer skippers and crew before the sailing season begins in earnest.
Hathor, the 117-year-old pleasure wherry, with its Egyptian themed interior, will now remain at How Hill for the rest of the season.
The Wherry yachts Olive and Norada will return to Wroxham to begin their sailings from there.
To find out how to charter the wherries or for information on their regular sailings visit www.wherryyachtcharter.org