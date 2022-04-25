Historic Norfolk wherries to go on the move this weekend

The Norfolk wherries are back in action this weekend and will set sail from Wroxham. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2015

You can see the historic Norfolk wherries back in action this weekend ahead of the first full season of public sailings and charters since before the pandemic.

Wherry Yacht Charter is the charity responsible for the preservation of five of the remaining eight Norfolk wherries in the world.

On Sunday, May 1, over the Bank Holiday weekend, three of its Edwardian wherries will sail together from Wroxham to How Hill, Ludham.

It is not often that three of these iconic Broads wherries can be seen together in full sail and Hathor, Olive and Norada will be passing through Horning at about 12.45pm, Ludham Bridge at about 3.45pm and finally arriving at How Hill at around 5pm (wind and tide permitting).

Those watching from Ludham Bridge will also be able to see the spectacle of lowering and raising of the huge sails.

The journey is being used as a chance to re-sharpen the skills of the volunteer skippers and crew before the sailing season begins.

Book a trip at wherryyachtcharter.org