News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

Historic Norfolk wherries to go on the move this weekend

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 7:06 PM April 25, 2022
Tourists will also be able to take a boat ride with Wherry Yacht Charter. Picture: Archant

The Norfolk wherries are back in action this weekend and will set sail from Wroxham. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2015

You can see the historic Norfolk wherries back in action this weekend ahead of the first full season of public sailings and charters since before the pandemic. 

Wherry Yacht Charter is the charity responsible for the preservation of five of the remaining eight Norfolk wherries in the world.

On Sunday, May 1, over the Bank Holiday weekend, three of its Edwardian wherries will sail together from Wroxham to How Hill, Ludham.

It is not often that three of these iconic Broads wherries can be seen together in full sail and Hathor, Olive and Norada will be passing through Horning at about 12.45pm, Ludham Bridge at about 3.45pm and finally arriving at How Hill at around 5pm (wind and tide permitting). 

Those watching from Ludham Bridge will also be able to see the spectacle of lowering and raising of the huge sails.

The journey is being used as a chance to re-sharpen the skills of the volunteer skippers and crew before the sailing season begins.

Book a trip at wherryyachtcharter.org 

Days Out Guide
Wroxham News

Don't Miss

The afternoon tea at Sprowston Garden Centre is very popular. 

Food and Drink | Video

The garden centre near Norwich locals are flocking to for afternoon tea

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
The Busseys showroom in Dereham has closed and is set to be replaced by a Lidl supermarket

Car dealership closes ahead of anticipated supermarket move

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
A group of Norwich City fans gathered outside Carrow Road to confront Stuart Webber

Norwich Live News | Video

Norwich sporting director Stuart Webber has confrontation with fans

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Part of the A148, between Holt and Sheringham, has been closed following a crash between two cars.

Norfolk Live News

Emergency services at scene of crash in north Norfolk

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon