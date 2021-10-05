Historic wherry lifted up out of the water for first time in decades

Published: 10:47 AM October 5, 2021

The team at Cox’s Boatyard with the wherry. - Credit: Norfolk Wherry Trust

A 123-year-old Norfolk wherry was slowly lifted completely out of the water on Monday for the first time since it was taken on by the Norfolk Wherry Trust in 1949.

It was for the Albion's winter maintenance, which will see the tar that has traditionally protected her hull removed and replaced by a bitumen paint formulation. In previous years, the Albion has been drawn up the slipway.

Known as the 'black-sailed trader', the Albion is one of just two remaining commercial wherries built specifically for the Broads.

Trevor Hipperson, of the archive team at the Norfolk Wherry Trust, said: "Today was a historic day for the Norfolk Wherry Trust’s Albion as for the first time in the trust's ownership Albion was lifted out of the water for her winter maintenance. In previous years she has been drawn up a slipway.

"There were some concerns as to the unknown nature of a lift but there was no need to worry as Eric Bishop and his team at Cox’s Boatyard at Barton Turf made it all look so easy."

