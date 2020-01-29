Video

How to get tickets for Tom Jones in Norwich

Tom Jones is coming to Earlham Park in Norwich this summer Credit: Supplied by LHG Events Archant

Tom Jones is heading to the Green Green Grass of Norwich this summer and this is how you can get tickets.

Tom Jones is coming to Earlham Park in Norwich in 2020 Credit: Supplied by LHG Events Tom Jones is coming to Earlham Park in Norwich in 2020 Credit: Supplied by LHG Events

Sir Tom will be in Earlham Park on Sunday, August 16 and he will play all his biggest hits from the 60s to present, including Delilah, She's a Lady and number one hit It's Not Unusual.

The Welsh superstar has had 19 top 10 singles and this summer is celebrating his 80th birthday as he embarks on his six-date Tom Jones - A Celebration tour, which also includes dates in Hull, Darlington, Plymouth, Tonbridge and Carlisle.

His upcoming gig in Norwich, which is the last on the tour, is a welcome return for fans of the crooner as he previously performed at Euston Hall, near Thetford, in summer 2018.

Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council, said: "Earlham Park proves time and time again that it is the perfect place to enjoy live music and it is great news for Norwich that the legendary Sir Tom Jones is coming to the city."

Venue map for Tom Jones' Earlham Park Concert on Ticketmaster Credit: Ticketmaster Venue map for Tom Jones' Earlham Park Concert on Ticketmaster Credit: Ticketmaster

Tickets to the show go on sale at 9am on Friday, January 31 and tickets start at £39.50, plus booking fee, for general admission standing tickets.

There are also floor level seating tickets available, with the price TBC, and a range of VIP and hospitality packages.

Doors will open at 4pm for the concert and under 16s must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over.

Tickets are available at tomjones.com, ticketmaster.co.uk and lhgtickets.com

On Ticketmaster, you will also be able to change your ticket quantity to a wheelchair or ambulant ticket and you will be able to add a free carer ticket, which must be booked at the same time.

Demand is expected to be high, so you can also call 0800 988 4440 and tickets are subject to availability.

The concert will take place in Earlham Park Credit: Sonya Duncan The concert will take place in Earlham Park Credit: Sonya Duncan

Proof of eligibility/disability must be provided before the event - you will be contacted by Ticketmaster no later than 72 hours after your order.

COMPETITION...

In partnership with LHG Tickets, we are running a competition for Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News readers to win tickets to the show - two winners will receive a pair of general admission (standing) tickets and the third will get a pair of gold (seated) tickets.

To win, please answer the following question...

Where was Tom Jones born?

A. Scotland

B. Ireland

C. Wales

How to enter: Text EDPCOMP (space) answer, name & address and send to 63333, e.g. EDPCOMP A, Jane Smith janesmith@email.com

Texts cost 50p plus standard network rates.

Entries must be received by midnight on January 29 2020. Entries received after this time/date will not be counted but you may still be charged.

Winner will be contacted via telephone/email on February 3 2020.

Normal Archant terms and conditions apply. Entrants must be over 18. Three winners will be selected at random from all entries made to Norwich Evening News and EDP. Editor's choice is final.

For full terms and conditions please visit www.edp24.co.uk. Text Charges: Texts cost 50p plus standard network rates.

Archant Community Media Ltd and LHG Events will solely use the data you provide for the purpose of running the competition, including contacting winners. Service provider: JMedia UK Ltd, RH16 3EG Tel: 0207 720 7130