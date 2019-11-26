Video

7 huge concerts coming to Norfolk in 2020

Westlife, Will Young and Little Mix are just some of the huge acts performing in Norfolk in 2020 Credit: L-R Rhodes Media, Supplied by Forest Live, Lizz Hobbs Group Archant

From Little Mix to The Killers, it is going to be an unforgettable year of music in Norfolk with chart-topping acts bringing their tours to the county.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Westlife has announced a Norwich tour date at Carrow Road in 2020 Credit: Supplied Westlife has announced a Norwich tour date at Carrow Road in 2020 Credit: Supplied

1. Westlife

Where: Carrow Road, Norwich, NR1 3JE

When: Friday, June 19

Cost: £45 to £85, cuffeandtaylor.com

The Irish boyband, which consists of Nicky Byrne, Markus Feehily, Shane Filan and Kian Egan, will kick off their Stadiums in the Summer tour at Carrow Road next year.

They will sing all their classic hits, such as Swear it Again, You Raise Me Up and Flying Without Wings, alongside new up-tempo songs from their latest album Spectrum.

The group will perform in the Barclay End and there is capacity for 25,000 in the stadium, with seating, standing and golden circle tickets available.

Hospitality tickets are available from the club online at canaries.co.uk or by calling 01603 721902 (option 2) and wheelchair and ambulant tickets can be purchased by phone only (option one).

The Killers are coming to Carrow Road in Norwich for their 2020 UK tour. Picture Rob Loud. The Killers are coming to Carrow Road in Norwich for their 2020 UK tour. Picture Rob Loud.

2. The Killers

Where: Carrow Road, Norwich, NR1 3JE

When: Monday, June 1

Cost: Sold out

Party like When You Were Young as American rockers The Killers are stopping off in Norwich on their UK tour and will play classic hits such as Somebody Told Me and Mr Brightside, alongside new material from their upcoming album Imploding The Mirage.

The group, who hail from Las Vegas, headlined The Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury this summer and topped the bill at Latitude 2018 in Suffolk.

The Killers were first formed in 2001 and the current line-up consists of lead singer Brandon Flowers, Dave Keuning, Mark Stoermer and Ronnie Vannucci Jr.

The support act will be Indie pop band The Blossoms and it will be the second time they perform in the city next year as their tour is coming to the UEA LCR in March.

Little Mix are returning to Norfolk in 2020 with a gig at Holkham Hall. Left to right; Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall. Picture Liz Hobbs Group. Little Mix are returning to Norfolk in 2020 with a gig at Holkham Hall. Left to right; Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall. Picture Liz Hobbs Group.

READ MORE: Warning over touts after The Killers tickets resold for almost three times their value



3. Little Mix

Where: Holkham Hall, Wells-next-the-Sea, NR23 1AB

When: Saturday, July 18

Cost: Tickets go on sale at 9am Thursday, November 28 from ticketmaster.co.uk

X Factor winners turned global megastars Little Mix are taking their summer 2020 tour to north Norfolk next summer.

The group will perform their greatest hits including Women Like Me, Touch, Shout Out To My Ex, Black Magic and Wings.

They have had four platinum-selling albums and nine platinum-selling singles, surpassing a record previously held by the Spice Girls.

The group will be performing in Norfolk for the third time in four years as they previously headlined two shows at Earlham Park in Norwich.

Will Young and James Morrison will co-headline at Thetford Forest for Forest Live 2020 Credit: Supplied Will Young and James Morrison will co-headline at Thetford Forest for Forest Live 2020 Credit: Supplied

4. James Morrison and Will Young

Where: High Lodge, Thetford Forest, IP27 0AF

When: Friday, June 19

Cost: £49.50 (including £5.95 booking fee) forestryengland.uk/music/03000 680400

Chart-topping singers Will Young and James Morrison will be hoping for no Broken Strings when they co-headline Forest Live as part of the summer concert series.

Will Young shot to fame as the winner of the first series of Pop Idol in 2002 and his debut single Evergreen was the bestselling single of the noughties and has had 11 top 10 hits, including Leave Right Now, Light My Fire and Jealousy.

With the release of his 2006 debut album, 'Undiscovered', singer-songwriter James Morrison was catapulted into the limelight and since then he hasn't looked back.

He has had five UK top 10 hits, which are You Give Ne Something, Wonderful World, You Make it Real, I Won't Let You Go and Broken Strings, where he collaborated with Canadian singer Nelly Furtado.

Wet Wet Wet Credit: Let's Rock 2020 Wet Wet Wet Credit: Let's Rock 2020

READ MORE: Little Mix to play Norfolk show in 2020



5. Wet Wet Wet and Boomtown Rats at Let's Rock Norwich!

Where: Earlham Park, Norwich, NR4 7TQ

When: Saturday, May 23

Cost: Adults £36, children (3-12) free booked alongside adult ticket, under 3s free, VIP tickets also available, letsrocknorwich.com

The popular event celebrates the music of the eighties and is set to return to Earlham Park for 2020 over the Bank Holiday Weekend.

Topping the bill is Glasgow group Wet Wet Wet who exploded onto the scene in 1987 and since then they have sold over 15 million singles and albums, including number one songs With a Little Help From My Friends, Goodnight Girl and Love Is All Around.

The other headliners announced are Irish rockers The Boomtown Rats, whose lead vocalist is Bob Geldof, and their hits include Rat Trap and I Don't Like Mondays.

6. The Streets at Friday Night Live Norwich

Where: Earlham Park, Norwich, NR4 7TQ

The Streets will perform at Earlham Park next summer. Picture: PA/Archant The Streets will perform at Earlham Park next summer. Picture: PA/Archant

When: Friday, May 22

Cost: £49, VIP tickets also available, on-sale Friday, November 29 at 9am, fridaynightlive.net

Created by the team behind the popular Sunday Sessions and Let's Rock Festival series, Friday Night Live is a new outdoor event for 2020 offering an evening of the very best in live music.

The first Friday Night Live will be headlined by The Streets, which is led by rapper and singer Mike Skinner.

The group released five albums and had four top ten singles in the noughties with When You Wasn't Famous, Dry Your Eyes, Fit But You Know It and Blinded By The Lights.

In recent years, Mike has worked on his solo material and as a DJ playing bass and grime, but in 2018 he revived The Streets and in 2021 they are releasing a new album titled The Darker The Shadow The Brighter The Light.

READ MORE: Norwich City chief searching for 'Rod or Elton type act' for third concert



7. The Script at Newmarket Nights

Where: Newmarket Racecourse, CB8 0TG

When: Friday, June 19

The Script will return to Suffolk when they play at Newmarket Racecourses in June 2020 Credit: Andrew Whitton/Supplied The Script will return to Suffolk when they play at Newmarket Racecourses in June 2020 Credit: Andrew Whitton/Supplied

Cost: £39.50 to £61.50, thejockeyclub.co.uk

Just across the border in Suffolk, The Script will headline a day or racing at Newmarket and will perform hits including The Man Who Can't Be Moved, Hall of Fame, For the First Time and Superheroes.

The trio, fronted by Danny O'Donoghue, have sold over 30 million singles and they will also play tracks from their latest album Sunsets & Full Moons, which includes single The Last Time.