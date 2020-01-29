Video

Tom Jones announces Norwich concert this summer

Tom Jones is coming to Earlham Park in Norwich in 2020 Credit: Supplied by LHG Events Archant

Tom Jones fans rejoice as the Welsh superstar is coming to the Green Green Grass of Norwich for an outdoor concert this summer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tom Jones will play all his biggest hits when he comes to Earlham Park this summer Credit: Supplied by LHG Events Tom Jones will play all his biggest hits when he comes to Earlham Park this summer Credit: Supplied by LHG Events

He is heading to Earlham Park on Sunday, August 16 and the concert will feature his biggest hits across the decades, proving why his career has spanned more than half a century.

Sir Tom has had 19 top 10 singles, including number one hits with It's Not Unusual and Green Green Grass of Home in the 60s and he hit the top spot again in 2009 with a cover of Islands in the Stream, which was a Comic Relief charity single with the Gavin and Stacey cast.

From humble beginnings as the son of a coal miner in the Welsh valleys, his rich baritone voice has led him to global stardom and he has sold more than 100 million records.

READ MORE: 10 huge concerts coming to Norfolk in 2020

This summer, he is celebrating his 80th birthday and it is a welcome return for fans of the crooner as he performed at Euston Hall, near Thetford, in summer 2018.

Liz Doogan-Hobbs MBE, chief executive of promoters LHG Events, said, "Tom remains one of the most popular artists in the industry and we have seen first-hand how he truly captivates an audience.

The concert will take place in Earlham Park Credit: Sonya Duncan The concert will take place in Earlham Park Credit: Sonya Duncan

"Fans in Norwich are in for a treat with an evening filled with Tom's most recognisable and popular hits."

His outstanding career was recognised in 2006 through his knighthood from the Queen and he has also gained a new generation of fans as a judge on talent show The Voice.

Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council, said: "Earlham Park proves time and time again that it is the perfect place to enjoy live music and it is great news for Norwich that the legendary Sir Tom Jones is coming to the city."

READ MORE: All you need to know about Les Miserables at Norwich Theatre Royal

Tickets to the show go on sale at 9am on Friday, January 31 and tickets start at £39.50, plus booking fee, for general admission standing tickets.

Front row and premium seats are available as part of VIP packages and you can also buy hospitality packages.

Tickets are available at tomjones.com, ticketmaster.co.uk and lhgtickets.com

COMPETITION...

In partnership with LHG Tickets, we are running a competition for Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News readers to win tickets to the show - two winners will receive a pair of general admission (standing) tickets and the third will get a pair of gold (seated) tickets.

To win, please answer the following question...

Where was Tom Jones born?

Tom Jones' career spans over half a century. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images/Jane Barlow Tom Jones' career spans over half a century. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images/Jane Barlow

A. Scotland

B. Ireland

C. Wales

How to enter: Text EDPCOMP (space) answer, name & address and send to 63333, e.g. EDPCOMP A, Jane Smith janesmith@email.com

Texts cost 50p plus standard network rates.

Entries must be received by midnight on January 29 2020. Entries received after this time/date will not be counted but you may still be charged.

Winner will be contacted via telephone/email on February 3 2020.

Normal Archant terms and conditions apply. Entrants must be over 18. Three winners will be selected at random from all entries made to Norwich Evening News and EDP. Editor's choice is final.

For full terms and conditions please visit www.edp24.co.uk. Text Charges: Texts cost 50p plus standard network rates.

Archant Community Media Ltd and LHG Events will solely use the data you provide for the purpose of running the competition, including contacting winners. Service provider: JMedia UK Ltd, RH16 3EG Tel: 0207 720 7130