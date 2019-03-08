Video

Tinie Tempah, Sundown review: The crowd partied like it was 2010

Tinie Tempah headlining the Sunday of Sundown Festival 2019 at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle Booden Archant 2019

Seismic waves travelled through the Showground as Tinie Tempah took to stage and sent the crowd wild with throwback hits including Earthquake and Pass Out.

The 30-year-old Londoner has been relatively quiet in recent years with his newer tracks reaching nothing of the stratospheric success of his early material, with his most recent 2017 album Youth peaking at number nine in the charts.

This was reflected in his headline set last night with a gentle bop for unknown tracks such as Pickle compared to classics including Frisky and opening number Miami to Ibiza, which had the audience out of breath from jumping up and down so much in a blur of lasers and phone cameras as fans posted videos on their social media.

Other highlights came when he performed Written in the Stars and asked everyone to wave their phone flashlights in the air as he thanked his fans for supporting him over the last decade, debut single Pass Out, where the crowd knew every word, and Earthquake which he collaborated on with Labrinth and you could feel the ground shaking with excitement.

The visuals were also impressive with a backdrop of the Rio Di Janeiro favelas and Christ the Redeemer for 2017 hit Mamacita, probably his most popular of his recent releases, and DJ Charlesy, who appeared on stage with Tinie Tempah, got the crowd hyped up between songs with chart hits such Location by Dave and Bury a Friend by Billie Eilish.

Wearing a camo cowboy hat and with his natural swagger, Tinie Tempah oozed cool and seamlessly performed his back catalogue of hits and it was clear to see why he has won two BRIT awards.

The set was supposed to finish at half ten so as a result when Tinie Tempah left the stage for a encore around ten past it was very predictable.

However, fans were still happy to see him return with songs such as his collaboration with Calvin Harris on Drinking from the Bottle, which seemed very apt after a long festival weekend.

Tinie Tempah had the crowd partying like it was 2010 and here is hoping that for his 10th anniversary next year he can celebrate with a comeback and release number one hits you know he is capable of.

