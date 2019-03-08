Gallery

All the pictures from Sunday at Sundown Festival

The crowds enjoying the Sunday of Sundown Festival 2019 at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle Booden Archant 2019

From Miami 2 Ibiza to Norwich, music fans welcomed in September in style on day two of Sundown Festival with Tinie Tempah headlining.

The crowds enjoying the Sunday of Sundown Festival 2019 at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle Booden The crowds enjoying the Sunday of Sundown Festival 2019 at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle Booden

Campers emerged bleary-eyed into the main arena when it opened at midday after a jam-packed day of music on Saturday, which included Mabel, Jax Jones and Anne-Marie topping the bill.

The new day brought another helping of chart-topping acts to the Norfolk Showground with names including Example, Ella Eyre, Jonas Blue and Becky Hill performing on the main stage.

BRIT award-winning Tinie Tempah will bring the festival to a close later tonight and he is guaranteed to bring an electrifying headline set with chart topping hits including Frisky, Earthquake, which he featured on with Labrinth, and Girls Like.

The crowds enjoying the Sunday of Sundown Festival 2019 at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle Booden The crowds enjoying the Sunday of Sundown Festival 2019 at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle Booden

The 30-year-old first came to prominence in 2010 with number one album Disc-overy and debut single Pass Out and he has gone on to release two more top ten albums called Demonstration and Youth, which was released in 2017.

There was also plenty of talent across the other three stages, The Nest, Mystree and The Castle, including Sam Divine, MK and Andy C.

Attendees also enjoyed the street food, stalls and fairground rides at the festival and those in the VIP area were treated to acoustic performances from local acts including Bill Downs, who appeared on The Voice, and Norwich rapper Coll.

