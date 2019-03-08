All the pictures from Saturday at Sundown Festival

Search

PUBLISHED: 18:25 31 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:25 31 August 2019

Crowds enjoying the Saturday of Sundown Festival 2019 at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle Booden

Crowds enjoying the Saturday of Sundown Festival 2019 at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle Booden

Music fans enjoyed an unforgettable day of music as Sundown Festival returned to the Norfolk Showground with Anne-Marie headlining.

Festival-goers were in high spirits as the gates opened at midday with the sun shining and some of the biggest names in the charts set to perform.

The fun kicked off on Friday night for the campers who were treated to an opening party with acts including Norwich-born Sigala, Macky Gee and a silent disco.

The main stage was opened in style with a chilled set from singer-songwriter Freddie Long and other acts included NOT3S, Mabel, Jax Jones and Anne-Marie will headline later this evening.

Anne-Marie is no stranger to the city as she played at the UEA LCR in June as part of her Speak Your Mind Tour and her top ten singles include Ciao Adios and 2002.

Some of the best known DJs in the industry also performed across the other three stages, The Nest, Mystree and The Castle, including Radio 1's Danny Howard, DJ Target and Artwork.

Attendees soaked up the sun and enjoyed the fairground rides and street food stalls, whilst those in the VIP area enjoyed acoustic sets from local talent.

