Gallery

All the pictures from Saturday at Sundown Festival

Crowds enjoying the Saturday of Sundown Festival 2019 at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle Booden Archant 2019

Music fans enjoyed an unforgettable day of music as Sundown Festival returned to the Norfolk Showground with Anne-Marie headlining.

Festival-goers were in high spirits as the gates opened at midday with the sun shining and some of the biggest names in the charts set to perform.

The fun kicked off on Friday night for the campers who were treated to an opening party with acts including Norwich-born Sigala, Macky Gee and a silent disco.

The main stage was opened in style with a chilled set from singer-songwriter Freddie Long and other acts included NOT3S, Mabel, Jax Jones and Anne-Marie will headline later this evening.

Anne-Marie is no stranger to the city as she played at the UEA LCR in June as part of her Speak Your Mind Tour and her top ten singles include Ciao Adios and 2002.

