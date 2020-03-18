Search

West End smash-hit The Book of Mormon is coming to Norwich

PUBLISHED: 10:50 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:59 18 March 2020

The Book of Mormon is heading to Norwich Credit: Paul Coltas

Archant

Finally there is something to look forward to, as musical phenomenon The Book of Mormon is coming Two By Two into Norwich later this year.

The news was revealed on the official Book of Mormon UK Instagram account and they wrote: “The Mormons are coming to Norwich in September 2020.

“Oh cool, the home of Alan Partridge and Colman’s freakin’ mustard!”

The Book of Mormon is a musical comedy which began on Broadway in 2011 and the book, music and lyrics were written by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, who are also behind cartoon South Park, and Robert Lopez who co-created Avenue Q and co-wrote songs for Disney’s Frozen and Coco.

The show, which opened at the Prince of Wales Theatre in London’s West End in 2013, follows a pair of Mormon boys sent on a mission far away from their home in Salt Lake City in America to a remote Ugandan village, but the locals aren’t interested in their preaching as they have bigger issues to deal with such as famine and oppression from the village warlords.

The show, certainly not for the easily offended, is ultimately about the importance of accepting others and features songs such as Two By Two, Turn It Off and Hello!

Whilst the venue and exact dates for Norwich are TBC, you can sign up at thebookofmormonmusical.com/norwich to access the pre-sale.

