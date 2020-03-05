Video

Grease and Mamma Mia lead new season at Norwich Theatre Royal

Norwich Theatre Royal has announced its electrifying new season, with Grease set to brighten up those summer nights and Mamma Mia bound to make you dance, jive and have the time of your life.

Quality drama, West End hit musicals and dance premieres are all at the heart of the latest line-up of shows heading to the city.

John Bultitude, communications manager at Norwich Theatre Royal, said: "Autumn is going to herald two fantastic dramas which definitely have a touch of class about them bringing some of this country's finest actors to our stage.

"Add in some stunning premieres from some of the globe's most exciting choreographers and freshest dance performers, and some classic musicals for all ages, and there is a fantastic season on the way in the weeks ahead."

These are the newly-announced shows heading to Norwich:

Here Come the Boys

June 30

After selling out in 2019, Here Come the Boys is back for 2020 with four incredible dance superstars heading the cast of this high-octane show.

Strictly Come Dancing favourite AljazŠkorjanec is joined by former Strictly star Pasha Kovalev, Australian dance sensation Michael Dameski and Sam Salter returns to the Theatre Royal after performing in Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake last April.

Grease

August 17 to 22

Pop performer and TV favourite Peter Andre will play Teen Angel at selected performances of this brand new production directed by Nikolai Foster.

Mixing the gritty and the glamorous, this thrilling new version will boast a dynamic, fresh young cast and will be bursting with hits including Summer Nights, Greased Lightning, Hopelessly Devoted To You and You're The One That I Want.

BLKDOG

August 24

Hip-hop dance collective Far From The Norm make their Norwich Theatre Royal debut with BLKDOG this summer, which explores how an ageing artist aims to recapture his youth while also seeing how everyone copes with the ongoing need for acceptance.

The company creates work with a hip-hop theme, which aims to tackle various social and political issues and they have previously performed at Latitude Festival in Suffolk.

Groan Ups

September 21 to 26

Mischief Theatre, the team behind hits The Play That Goes Wrong and Comedy About A Bank Robbery, bring their brand new comedy to the stage.

It follows an unruly classroom of six-year-olds on their journey to adulthood, including their time as troublesome high school teenagers, and explores whether we ever really grow up.

Rambert

October 1 to 2

Rambert are promising a double-bill of world premieres when they visit the city. Star choreographers Imre and Marne Van Opstal, who are part of Nederlands Dans Theater and Batsheva, join forces for the first time to create a new piece.

Also premiering his latest work is Wim Vandekeybus, known for his fearless and unconstrained style of choreography.

The Dresser

October 6 to 10

The autumn brings a feast for drama fans as much-loved entertainer Julian Clary and Theatre Royal favourite Matthew Kelly star in The Dresser.

Set in 1942 in a war-torn provincial theatre, an ageing actor manager known as Sir is struggling to cling on to his sanity and complete his 227th performance as King Lear and it is up to his devoted dresser Norman to ensure the show goes on in this affectionate and hilarious portrait of backstage life.

Private Lives

October 13 to 17

The following week, Noel Coward's witty and scathing story of the rich and reckless, Private Lives, stars Patricia Hodge OBE and Nigel Havers as Amanda and Elyot who were once married to each other.

They find themselves on honeymoon in the south of France with their new partners at the same time.

Northern Ballet presents Merlin October 20 to 24

An enchanting and dramatic story of the world's most famous sorcerer whose magic helps unite a kingdom is told when Northern Ballet presents Merlin.

A sweeping epic adventure of heartbreak, humour and more than a little magic, it is choreographed by Olivier Award-winning Drew McOnie.

Sao Paulo Dance Company

October 27 to 28

Some of Brazil's finest dancers come to Norwich as part of the Sao Paulo Dance Company's debut UK tour.

They will fuse the elegance of classical ballet with the sensuality of Latin dance when they premiere three pieces.

Mamma Mia

November 3 to 21

Fresh from a successful sold-out run at the Theatre Royal three years ago, the exhilarating feel-good musical featuring the songs of Abba is back.

Set on a Greek island paradise where the sun always shines, it tells the story of a daughter's quest to find the father she has never known, which brings her mother face to face with three men from her distant past on the eve of a wedding they will never forget.

Three internationally acclaimed orchestras have confirmed Norwich Theatre Royal visits, with The Czech National Symphony Orchestra on October 4, the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra on January 30 and also in 2021 is Brno Philharmonic, one of the Czech Republic's leading orchestras, on April 11.

Meanwhile Glyndebourne brings two classic operas to life later this year, with the classic love story Madama Butterfly on November 24 and 27 and The Magic Flute on November 25 and 28, with a playful production pitting the forces of darkness against those of good.

There are also a number of one-night shows joining the Norwich Theatre Royal programme, with the music of Tina Turner celebrated in What's Love Got To Do With It? on June 15, while the English Philharmonic Orchestra brings a new dimension to classic summer harmonies in Good Vibrations: The Music Of Brian Wilson & The Beach Boys on July 5.

The Norwich Theatre Royal Young Company takes centre stage this summer too with classic musical West Side Story from July 30 to August 1 and other new shows include The Greatest Hits Of Motown: How Sweet It Is on September 28, the Grammy Award-winning Soweto Gospel Choir on October 31 and the Ocean Film Festival on October 30.

The new shows go on sale at 9.30am on Wednesday, March 11 for gold friends and corporate club, Thursday, March 12 for friends of the theatre and Wednesday, March 18 on general sale.

You can buy them at norwichtheatre.org, call the box office on 01603 630000 or book in person at the box office.