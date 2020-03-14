Kevin Clifton to star in Strictly Ballroom coming to Norwich

Kevin Clifton is heading to Norwich Theatre Royal in Strictly Ballroom the Musical Credit: Dave Hogan Archant

Former Strictly Come Dancing pro Kevin Clifton will be hoping for a perfect ten as he takes to the stage in Baz Luhrmann's smash-hit Strictly Ballroom the Musical.

Kevin, who announced his departure from the hit TV show earlier this month, has made the full-time move into musical theatre and will play the lead role of Scott Hastings.

It is based on the award-winning 1992 film of the same name and the new show it is directed by Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood.

The UK and Ireland tour kicks off in September 2020 and is heading to Norwich Theatre Royal from January 18 to 23 in 2021.

Strictly Ballroom The Musical tells the story ofScott Hastings, who is a talented, arrogant and rebellious young ballroom dancer.

Kevin Clifton has made the full-time move into musical theatre Credit: Chris Mann Kevin Clifton has made the full-time move into musical theatre Credit: Chris Mann

When Scott's radical dance moves see him fall out of favour with the Australian Federation, he finds himself dancing with Fran, a beginner with no moves at all.

Inspired by one another, this unlikely pair gather the courage to defy both convention and their families and discover that, to be winners, the steps don't need to be strictly ballroom.

The show brings together a cast of over 20 world-class performers and features iconic songs, including Love is in the Air, Perhaps Perhaps Perhaps and Time After Time.

Kevin joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2013, performing in the final five times, and was crowned Strictly champion in 2018 with TV presenter and now-girlfriend Stacey Dooley.

After making his West End musical theatre debut in 2010 in Dirty Dancing, Kevin has starred in The Wedding Singer as Robbie Hart and in the West End production of Rock of Ages as Stacie Jaxx.

Kevin Clifton said: 'I'm beyond excited to be finally fulfilling a lifelong ambition to play Scott Hastings in Strictly Ballroom The Musical.

'When I was 10 years old I first watched the movie that would become my favourite film of all time.

'Plus I get to work with Craig Revel Horwood again! I really can't wait to don the golden jacket and waltz all over the UK.'

Tickets to Norwich Theatre Royal go on sale soon, with ticket details TBC.