You can now get takeaway Christmas dinners in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 14:33 22 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:39 22 November 2018

Matthew Kemp, owner of Urban Munch Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Matthew Kemp, owner of Urban Munch Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Archant

Enjoy a full Christmas dinner at your desk as a Norwich eatery is selling a takeaway version.

Urban Munch, located in Castle Meadow, has brought back its popular Christmas dinner for 2018 which includes roasted turkey breast, stuffing, roast potatoes, braised onions, gravy and homemade cranberry sauce.

Owner Matthew Kemp has been selling it every Christmas since he opened the shop ten years ago and has put it on even earlier this year due to demand.

Mr Kemp said: “I do the dinner because my customers bug me to do it all year long and ask when it is going to start so I end up putting it on earlier and earlier to give them something to look forward to.”

The shop sells roast dinners and baguettes throughout the year and during the Christmas period he gets up at 5am every morning to make sure the turkey is ready for 11am.

Urban Munch Credit: Louisa Baldwin

“The main reason I’ve lasted so long is the quality of the food and I do things no one else does and it means a lot of hard work.

“Lots of people are looking for the easier option but my method is the hard way but it shows in the end result and that is why I have a huge amount of regular customers.”

Elsewhere in Norfolk, The Crown Inn in Gayton, near King’s Lynn, recently launched a Sunday roast takeaway service with a choice of pork, beef chicken or a combination of all three.

Urban Munch in Castle Meadow in Norwich Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Christmas dinner at Urban Munch Credit: Louisa Baldwin

