Norfolk pub launches takeaway roast dinners

PUBLISHED: 10:49 08 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:09 08 November 2018

The Crown Inn's Sunday roast, Photo: The Crown Inn, Gayton

The Crown Inn, Gayton

You no longer need to spend hours in the kitchen to enjoy a traditional roast on Sundays.

The Crown Inn at Gayton, near King’s Lynn, has launched a Sunday roast takeaway service just in time for the cold weather and nights drawing in.

Customers can choose from pork, beef, chicken or a combination of all three and can add roast potatoes, mashed potatoes, peas, carrots, broccoli, chipolatas, stuffing and Yorkshire pudding.

The takeaway also comes with a pot of gravy and sauces, and a vegetarian option is available.

Lisa Staples, who owns The Crown with her husband Neil, said: “The idea came about when one of our Sunday bookings, a table of eight, came along as a table of seven because one of the group had to work.

“We jokingly said, why not take one home for the lady so it would be a nice treat when she got home. We realised that society has changed a lot and that people had to work on Sunday or didn’t have time to make a full blown roast, so to be able to pick one up without all the fuss of making it yourself had to be a good idea.”

The roasts are available to order all week until 3pm on Sunday and can be collected from the pub any time on Sunday between 12pm and 10pm.

The meals are priced at £9 per adult and £6.50 per child.

Do you like the idea of takeaway roasts? Let us know in the comments.

