Everything you need to know ahead of Norwich Traditional Christmas Market

21 November, 2018 - 15:04
Christmas Market Credit: Getty Images

Christmas Market Credit: Getty Images

AdrianHancu

Raise a glass of mulled wine in the air as a traditional Christmas market is coming to Norwich this December.

The market will feature wooden chalets selling a range of unique gifts and it will also feature a winter garden and tavern.

Entry is free and whilst you’re there make sure to visit the stunning Tunnel of Light which boasts 50,000 LEDS and almost six miles of light strings.

When is it taking place?

The Norwich Traditional Christmas Market runs from December 7 to 23 at The Forum in the city and runs from 10am to 8pm on weekdays and 10am to 6pm on Sundays.

What can I expect?

There will be over 30 stalls at the market selling gifts and festive food including hot ginger bread, roasted chesnuts, grilled sausages and mulled wine.

There will also be street entertainment and a winter garden and tavern for you to relax in and unwind after your Christmas shopping which has a covered seating area.

What stalls are at the market?

Food

Christmas Market Credit: Getty Images

The Cured Meat Company

A L Manock - Handmade Biscuits

The Cheese Board

Chocolate, Coffee and Cake Hut

Mr Olive and Sons

Old Stall - German sausage baguettes

Pick & Mix Chalet

Soup Dog

Waffle Works

The event will be held outside The Forum in Norwich. Photo: Archant

Gifts

Natural Baltic Amber Jewellery

Animal Hut Gift Company

Beautiful Bags and Bits

Christmas Market Bar

Hats, Scarves and Gloves

House of Hide

Jabbawocky - Handmade pendants

Justyna - Semi-precious stone jewellery

Christmas Market Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lafi Crafts

Me and You - Ladies’ Fashion

The Orginal Blanket Co.

Velvet Umbrella - Ornamental Arts and Crafts

Eight more stalls are also set to be announced.

Are there any other markets happening in Norwich?

The Global Village Christmas Market is running at the Forum from November 29 to December 1 from 10am to 5pm and entry is free.

An indoor market with beautiful handcrafted gifts and decorations from around the world. Head outside and there will also be mulled wine and festive food with a brass band and carol singers.

