Everything you need to know ahead of Norwich Traditional Christmas Market
AdrianHancu
Raise a glass of mulled wine in the air as a traditional Christmas market is coming to Norwich this December.
The market will feature wooden chalets selling a range of unique gifts and it will also feature a winter garden and tavern.
Entry is free and whilst you’re there make sure to visit the stunning Tunnel of Light which boasts 50,000 LEDS and almost six miles of light strings.
When is it taking place?
The Norwich Traditional Christmas Market runs from December 7 to 23 at The Forum in the city and runs from 10am to 8pm on weekdays and 10am to 6pm on Sundays.
What can I expect?
There will be over 30 stalls at the market selling gifts and festive food including hot ginger bread, roasted chesnuts, grilled sausages and mulled wine.
There will also be street entertainment and a winter garden and tavern for you to relax in and unwind after your Christmas shopping which has a covered seating area.
READ MORE: The best Christmas food and gift markets taking place in Norfolk
What stalls are at the market?
Food
The Cured Meat Company
A L Manock - Handmade Biscuits
The Cheese Board
Chocolate, Coffee and Cake Hut
Mr Olive and Sons
Old Stall - German sausage baguettes
Pick & Mix Chalet
Soup Dog
Waffle Works
Gifts
Natural Baltic Amber Jewellery
Animal Hut Gift Company
Beautiful Bags and Bits
Christmas Market Bar
READ MORE: This is when Christmas light switch-ons are taking place in Norfolk
Hats, Scarves and Gloves
House of Hide
Jabbawocky - Handmade pendants
Justyna - Semi-precious stone jewellery
Lafi Crafts
Me and You - Ladies’ Fashion
The Orginal Blanket Co.
Velvet Umbrella - Ornamental Arts and Crafts
Eight more stalls are also set to be announced.
Are there any other markets happening in Norwich?
The Global Village Christmas Market is running at the Forum from November 29 to December 1 from 10am to 5pm and entry is free.
An indoor market with beautiful handcrafted gifts and decorations from around the world. Head outside and there will also be mulled wine and festive food with a brass band and carol singers.