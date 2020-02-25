Video

Sean Paul leads the line-up for Sundown Festival 2020

Sean Paul has been announced as a headliner for Sundown Festival 2020 Credit: Press Archant

Chart-topping singer and rapper Sean Paul will turn up the temperature this summer as he headlines Sundown Festival at the Norfolk Showground.

Sundown Festival returns to the Norfolk Showground Credit Ryan Dinham/Sundown Festival Sundown Festival returns to the Norfolk Showground Credit Ryan Dinham/Sundown Festival

Sean, who hails from Jamaica, has had 13 top ten singles and two number ones with Breathe, which he collaborated on with Blu Cantrell, and What About Us with girlband The Saturdays.

He is known across the world for his iconic live performances and is bound to get the Showground shaking when the popular festival returns from Friday, September 4 to Sunday, September 6.

The other headliner is hip-hop star Loyle Carner, who grew up in south London and the 25-year-old has gained a legion of fans for his confessional lyrics and has released two acclaimed albums called Yesterday's Gone and Not Waving But Drowning.

He was also nominated for British Male Solo Artist at the 2018 Brit Awards and performed in the region last July at Latitude Festival in Suffolk.

Loyle Carner is one of the headliners on the main stage at Sundown Festival Credit: Press Loyle Carner is one of the headliners on the main stage at Sundown Festival Credit: Press

Other big names announced on the main stage, which will be hosted by Kiss FM, are Becky Hill, whose hits include Piece of Me and Lose Control, and Example who is returning to the Showground by popular demand after an unforgettable set in 2019.

Joining them on the main stage are Bugzy Malone, Fredo, Jay1, Jaykae, Ray BLK, Raye, Shy Fx, Solardo, The Manor and Wilkinson and the Friday night opening party, exclusive to campers, will feature Holy Goof, Hybrid Minds and Young T and Bugsey.

There are five other stages, which are called Defected, Higher, UKF, Hospitality and Mystree, and acts performing include Sam Divine, Low Steppa, Camo & Krooked and Weiss.

Becky Hill will perform on the main stage at Sundown 2020 Credit: Press Becky Hill will perform on the main stage at Sundown 2020 Credit: Press

Following complaints by local residents of piles of rubbish left by festival-goers after last year's event, the organisers have introduced a £5 litter bond added to the ticket price.

Those that collect a full bag of litter in one of the bags provided and take it back to the drop-off point will get their £5 back in cash.

Tickets go on sale at 8am on Friday, February 28, with weekend camping tickets from £120, day tickets from £42.50 at sundownfestival.co.uk

Sundown will bring the summer festival season to a close this September Credit: Ryan Dinham/Sundown Festival Sundown will bring the summer festival season to a close this September Credit: Ryan Dinham/Sundown Festival